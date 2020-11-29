The Blue Hill Bobcats are banking on experience to lead them to a successful season this year.
"We bring back a lot of experience from last year's team that went 8-14," said coach Jon Coffey. "The experience should help us the most for the up-and-coming season. We just need to stay away from injuries that we went through last year. With all injuries, we got a lot stronger during the year."
All five starters return from last year: seniors Cody Hubl and Mclayne Seeman, juniors MJ Coffey and Caleb Karr, and sophomore Jake Bonifas.
Others returning are seniors Koltan Wademan and Wynn Wilmot, junior TJ Ockinga and sophomores Krae Ockinga and Marcus Utecht.
"We have four seniors, which should give us a lot of leadership on and off the court," Jon Coffey said. "We will play an up-tempo offense and look to get better on the defensive side of the ball."
