BLUE HILL — Koltan Wademan and and MJ Coffey led a vicious Blue Hill rushing attack Friday night in a 33-6 win over Lawrence-Nelson.
The pair combined for all but seven of the Bobcats' yardage on the ground and split four scores that way.
Wademan carried 29 times for 141 yards and Coffey ran 16 times for 102.
"We kind of told them that we need to get the run game going," Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes said. "That's what we worked on all week in practice was we sustaining the block. We always do a great job getting in the right position on the block, but we told them we're two seconds away from keeping the block and breaking off a 50-yarder."
Blue Hill had no such run of that length, but Wademan broke a 19-yarder and Coffey a long run of 18 yards.
"Our line did a great job opening up holes and our biggest improvement was our backs blocking," Armes said.
Wademan broke the ice by punching it in from 2 yards out near the end of the first quarter.
Coffey doubled the Bobcats' advantage with a 1 yard sneak that capped a 48-yard drive at the start of the second frame.
The Bobcats earned favorable field position most of the night. Their second tally of the second quarter was a product of a fumble forced at the L-N 23 yard line. Blue Hill scored four plays later on an 11-yard pass from Coffey to Wademan.
Blue Hill had coughed up the ball in Raider territory before the silver and black handed it right back on the next play.
"We're playing a lot of young kids," said a somber L-N head coach Brian Blevins. "We had five sophomores out there for us and even played some freshman later in the game. They're playing hard, but they lack experience. They're gaining that this year."
The Bobcats had two separate plays on the same drive result in touchdowns in the second quarter before the points were taken off the board by holding penalties.
Both sides were flagged plenty, but the whistles couldn't have helped Lawrence-Nelson's inability to find an offensive rhythm.
The Raiders compiled just 165 yards of offense, with 106 coming through the air and 59 on the ground.
"All around, our defense had a great performance," Armes said. "Our backers came up and filled, which we've been missing the last couple weeks. We knew they were going to spread us out and pass, if they had to, and our secondary played well all night. I don't think we had a missed coverage and we were pretty tight with the receivers all game."
L-N is without three key players, including senior Blake Janda.
"Having three starters out due to injury, we have a lot of kids playing out of position and a lot of younger kids playing," Blevins said.
L-N's lone touchdown was, naturally, the result of its best drive, which was engineered against the clock before half.
A holding penalty on the first play of the drive set the Raiders back at their own 12 yard line. A 33-yard completion quickly erased the damage and put L-N in Blue Hill territory with 1 minute to play.
Keith Miller, who caught four passes for 71 yards, eventually reeled in the throw that replaced the goose egg on the Raiders' scoresheet. L-N's sophomore quarterback Krayton Kucera aired the 20-yarder to Miller with 12.2 seconds left.
"We executed well on that drive," Blevins said. "We've been practicing that no-huddle and we got into it and got some rhythm. The line did a better job and I thought Krayton Kucera made a lot of good decisions. He's going to be good for us and he's learning the hard way right now."
Blue Hill, which won its first game of the season, added two more scores in the second half — a 3-yard run by Wademan and a 10-yard run by Coffey.
"We executed the game plan perfectly," Armes said. "All the way around, the things we've been trying to improve on, they. executed without flaw tonight."
L-N (1-3).............0 6 0 0 — 6
BH (1-4)...........6 12 8 7 — 33
B — Wademan 2 run (pass failed)
B — Coffey 1 run (pass failed)
B — Coffey 11 pass Wademan (run fail)
LN — Kucera 20 pass Miller (kick fail)
B — Wademan 3 run (Coffey run)
B — Coffey 10 run (Wynn Wilmot kick)
