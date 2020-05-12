Authorities have identified the body of a man found in an abandoned train caboose in the 1000 block of West First Street.
Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said the man was identified as Mark Dye, 48, of Hastings. Following a police investigation, no foul play is suspected in Dye's death.
Police were called on April 24 about a bicycle seen outside the caboose, which sometimes had been used as shelter by the homeless, and found the man’s body.
