New Eagle Scout
Andrew Brandt of Hastings recently completed all the requirements necessary to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Brandt, the son of David Brandt and Lisa Brandt, has been involved in scouting since sixth grade. He is a member of Scouts BSA Troop No. 207 and has earned 46 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Brandt set up mile markers along Hastings’ Pioneer Spirit Trail so users can track their distance and progress.
Drug distribution charge denied
A 36-year-old homeless man denied charges of intending to distribute methamphetamine Monday in Adams County District Court.
Richard Schaub pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for June 3 at 10 a.m.
According to court records, police went to speak with Schaub about an assault case on Feb. 2. He was found to be in possession of a total of 12.8 grams of meth and numerous small baggies often used in drug sales.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.