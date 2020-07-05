All afternoon, Johnson Imperial Homes was on the cusp of putting itself in position to win.
The Braves, who had trailed all game, had stranded baserunners in scoring position in each of the first six innings before the big hit finally came.
To finish off a roller coaster seventh inning, and cap the JIH holiday tournament, Daeton Espino roped the first pitch he saw in his second at bat of the frame down the left field line to walk off Beatrice 11-10 at Duncan Field.
"It was a total team effort," JIH head coach Blake Marquardt said. "Daeton Espino will get the credit for the big hit at the end but we had to score five runs before he even could get that game-winning RBI."
Espino's winner was the final blow to the six-run cushion Beatrice had virtually been gifted by sloppy defense from JIH in the top half of the seventh.
But, the Braves batted around in their half, benefitting off of three free passes, two hit batsmen, a pair of Beatrice errors, and a handful of wild pitches.
The rally concluded with Jaxen Gangwish and Kayleb Saurer scoring on Espino's clutch, two-out double.
"We had some guys come off the bench at the end of the game that came through with some big hits, (Beatrice) made a couple errors and we capitalized," Marquardt said.
Upon contact, Braves players slowly fled out of the dugout and cheered loudly as the ball landed in fair territory.
When the final run eventually crossed, the dugout mobbed Espino at second base to celebrate the team's third win of the weekend.
Beatrice clung to a one-run lead most of the game. It had built a five-run lead after two innings before JIH cut it to just one in the third inning.
Three Beatrice runs scored on three hits in the first off of JIH starter Braden Rutt. Then Deegan Nelson's single in the second scored a pair of unearned runs for Beatrice to push ahead 5-0.
Hastings carved out four runs in the third when Beatrice committed three errors. Joven Francis had an RBI single — one of his three hits — in the frame.
Francis' third hit, in the fourth inning, was one he tried to stretch into a double after the outfielder misplayed the ball. He was thrown out sliding into second.
An inning earlier, JIH's Elijah Johnson was hosed down at third base after Marquardt waved him over with nobody out.
Despite the Braves' base running mishaps, which may have cost them runs, they persevered by picking each other up — even the coaching staff.
JIH racked up 13 hits, and just two of their 11 runs were earned.
"We were very selective," Marquardt said. "I guess you get that momentum when pitchers get rattled a little bit and our guys finally started to feel it a little bit.
"We just found ways at the end."
Rutt settled in through the middle innings before exiting after 5 1/3.
"There was nothing I could really get upset with in those first two innings because (Beatrice) was hitting him. I knew we were fine; three runs is three runs, he'll settle in," Marquardt said. "He overcame that difference."
Gangwish earned the win in relief of Joe Peshek after hurling the final two outs of the seventh, which was a disastrous frame for Hastings. Beatrice sent eight hitters to the plate, recording four hits and scoring five runs to go up 10-4.
"After the game I told them that I felt like we quit in that top of the seventh," Marquardt said. "We were down by one going into it and I thought once (Beatrice) scored one run that we felt like it was over and we were done.
"In any sport, especially the game of baseball, you can't give up because you never know what could happen in the bottom of the seventh. There is a lot of pressure on (the winning team)."
It took a village to overcome the odds, and eventually Espino stepped to the plate with confidence and came through for JIH.
"I live for those (clutch) moments," he said. "We were given another chance to win it. We all battled and we didn't quit at all. We just tried every minute of that game and never gave up."
Weekend roundup (subhed)
The Braves completed the weekend 3-0 to improve to 13-3 on the summer.
"We did go 3-0 this weekend, and against really good teams in Bennington and Beatrice," Marquardt said. "I thought both of them were really good. It's big momentum for us going into next weekend."
JIH defeated Bennington Friday night, staving off a late comeback try. The Braves answered four Bennington runs in the top of the sixth with three of their own in the bottom half.
Cameron Brumbaugh and Rutt each finished 2-for-3 with two and three RBI, respectively.
Peshek earned the win on the mound as he finished off the sixth inning in relief of Saurer, who was responsible for all four Bennington runs in the frame.
Hayden Demuth went 4 1/3 in his start and struck out four.
On Saturday, the Braves held off Beatrice 6-5 after holding a 5-0 lead after three innings.
Espino tossed five innings, struck out one and allowed four runs — two earned — on two hits while walking three. Espino got the win and Creighton Jacobitz earned the save with his two-inning, three strikeout effort.
Saurer and Hayden Demuth each recorded a pair of hits and scored two runs.
Friday
BEN...............001 004 0 — 5 6 2
JIH................011 203 x — 7 6 0
W — Joe Peshek. L — Ben Leclair.
2B — B, Jameson Hrayneski.
Saturday
BEA.............000 310 1 — 5 5 2
JIH..............032 001 x — 6 7 1
W — Daeton Espino. L — D. Salazar.
3B – B, Caden Eggert.
Sunday
BEA................320 000 5 — 10 9 5
JIH.................004 000 7 — 11 13 2
W — Jaxen Gangwish. L — Max Reis.
2B — H, Daeton Espino.
