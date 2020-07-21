After losing five of seven games earlier this month, the Johnson Imperial Homes American Legion baseball team went into Tuesday winning three of its last four games. And the Braves looked every bit as dominant against McCook, taking both games of the doubleheader at Duncan Field.
The Braves beat McCook 15-3 and 15-5 Tuesday, to improve to 21-8 and winners of five of six games. Head coach Blake Marquardt said his squad is looking to end the season strong in its final eight games.
“We’re starting to clean up some of the small things,” Marquardt said. “We went 1-3 (in Lincoln) and the thing is we beat probably the best team there... Then, we didn’t so well against other teams. The little things we were talking about are the big innings. We had one (Tuesday) where we gave up five runs.
“We talked to the boys and said, ‘You’re going to give up one or two runs that’s one thing, but let’s eliminate the four or five runs.’ Those are the things we’re controlling better. We still had one (Tuesday), but we’re cleaning up those big innings.”
At the beginning of the season, Marquardt knew his young bunch was going to experience some highs and lows this year, but he’s pleased with the positive growths he’s seen throughout the year.
“The growth is definitely coming; I’m not sure it’s at the pace I’d like,” he said. “Each kid has grown imensley. It’s been fun to see them grow; they’re still making mistakes, not errors, but mistakes that I think they can clean up... The IQ of the game is still just, ‘How do we get there the last week of the season so we can go 6-0 during the final six games.’ I’ll be happy to see them do that so they can go into the next high school season or the next summer season knowing they’re in a better position than when they started this year.”
In each of the first two innings of the opener, the Braves brought all nine batters to the plate, scoring seven runs in the process. Hayden Demuth, Luke Brooks and Daeton Espino delivered RBI hits, but Hastings scored the remaining four runs on a pair of wild pitches, an error and a groundout.
McCook issued eight free passes via walks and hit-by-pitches in the first two innings.
Hastings continued to pour on the scoring, tacking on three more runs in the third and another five in the fourth. Braden Rutt highlighted the onslaught with a two-RBI single to plate the first two runs of the third. Rutt later scored on a wild pitch.
“We swung it well (Tuesday),” the Braves’ coach said. “We did a lot of good things — we were able to hit behind runners, we had a sacrifice fly, we bunted when we needed to. That goes right along with the big inning, those little things and can you do those things offensively. We put pressure on those guys and then we get big innings when we can do those things.”
In the fourth, Rutt drove in another run, this time via a walk with the bases loaded. Demuth also drove in a run, while JIH scored two more on wild pitches and another on a balk.
Through the first four innings, Braves’ starter Creighton Jacobitz allowed just one hit and faced just two batters more than the minimum. During that span he struck out four McCook hitters.
McCook got to Jacobitz, tagging him for three runs, aided by an infield hit on a pop fly in the middle of the diamond, and a JIH error. But Jacobitz finally got out of the inning and ended the game by inducing a ground ball.
Game two started very similar to the opener, with Hastings jumping out to a big lead. Johnson Imperial Homes posted four runs in the first inning before leaving the bases loaded, and then the Braves brought 15 hitters to the dish in the second, scoring 10 runs on seven hits to take a 14-0 lead.
Kayleb Saurer drove in a run with a single in the first while Cameron Brumbaugh, Saurer and Thomas Hoffman all recorded RBI hits in the second. Joseph Peshek led off the inning with a double — the only extra base hit of the day for JIH.
One of the big innings Marquardt was talking about occurred in the top of the fourth. The first five McCook batters reached base and all scored to cut the Hastings advantage to 14-5.
Fortunately for the Braves, that was all McCook could manage in the game, while Hastings tacked on another run, thanks to another McCook balk. Johnson Imperial Homes’ Markus Miller gave up a leadoff walk in the fifth, but he struck out the next three hitters to end the game early via the run rule.
The Braves improved to 21-8 after the day, but they’ll face a tougher opponent in Grand Island Thursday, in GI.
“It’s going to be a tough battle,” Marquardt said. “We’re going to have to play our best baseball to even split with them, in my opinion. That’s eliminating the big inning — if we give up a big inning to GI, it’s going to be a tough battle for us. If we can do those things and continue to hit like we did (Tuesday), we’ll have a chance.”
Game one
McCook..........................................000 03 — 3 4 2
Hastings (20-8).............................343 5x — 15 8 2
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Dalton Wood.
Game two
McCook..........................................005 00 — 5 6 3
Hastings (21-8).......................4(10)1 0x — 15 13 1
W — Braden Rutt. L — Cameron Werkmeister.
2B — M, Alex Anthony; H, Joseph Peshek.
