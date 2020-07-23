With the season winding down, Five Points Bank and Grand Island Home Federal met on the diamond for the final time this season. And the Chiefs put on an impressive display on both sides of the plate, sweeping GI thanks to terrific pitching and a constant barrage of hits from the offense.
Behind the arms of Laif Hultine and Jake Schroeder, Hastings took game one 8-0 and then won the nightcap 7-1.
“I told the kids how proud I am, just because of the process they’ve had all season,” said FPB head coach Kevin Asher. “Our top two (pitchers) right now are Hultine and Schroeder, and they’ve really developed in their pitching. All three pitches, they have solid command over them. And we played solid defense.”
Laif Hultine shut down the GI lineup for all six innings of game one. Through six innings, Hultine allowed just two hits against a GI team that had won two of its last three games. The FPB started faced two batters more than the minimum.
“I was just comfortable and relaxed, and I just made up my mind that the next pitch was going to be my best pitch,” Hultine said.
Location was key for Hultine in the victory. The right-hander didn’t walk or hit any batters and threw just XX pitches.
“My fastball had decent velo (velocity) but my changeup, I really got to locate that a lot (Thursday). I think that helped a lot instead of just being fastball, curve,” Hultine said.
“(Hultine’s) just tough to score on,” Asher said. “He’s locating his fastball, his curveball is working and his change is working — everything was working for a strike.”
After giving up a single to the second batter of the game, Hultine induced a tailor made double play ball, but it was misplayed by the infield and both runners were safe. But another ground ball to the following GI hitter this time produced the twin killing and got Hastings out of the inning.
Hultine retired the next 12 batters before giving up a leadoff single in the sixth inning.
The Chiefs gave Hultine a pair of runs for support on the offensive side — RBI singles from Jacob Shaw and Macrae Huyser — and while that would have been more than enough for Hultine, the hurler knew his lineup wasn’t finished.
“We have some of the best hitters in the state, and it makes my job easier to go out and work when I know there’s going to be an offense to back me up,” Hultine said. “It takes a lot of pressure off and lets me do what I need to do.”
Five Points Bank tacked on another run with an RBI double from Mike Boeve in the fifth. Then, leading 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Chiefs erupted for five runs, highlighted by two-run singles by Huyser and JT Cafferty. Cafferty scored on Huyser’s base knock, giving Hastings an 8-0 lead and ending the game via the run rule.
“This team, we’ve talked about their approach at the plate and they really get deep into counts,” Asher said. “That all goes back to coach (Jim) Boeve; he does the tee work for us and sets up our (batting practice). At times, the kids think it’s pretty tedious, but we do it daily.”
Seven Chiefs recorded base hits in game one, and the hit parade continued in the second contest, as Hastings scored in each of the first four innings.
After tallying two hits and an RBI in the opener, Boeve continued to terrorize opposing pitchers in the nightcap. In his three at bats, Boeve hit a single, a three-run triple, and an RBI double. In both games combined, he finished the day with nine total bases.
“There are a lot of great players in the state of Nebraska, but Mike is in that group (with the best), right there at the top. He can hit for power, he can hit for average,” the Hastings coach said. “One of the funnest kids I’ve been able to coach. If any kid wants to be that good, try to put in the hours he’s put in, and you’ll find out he’s a machine when it comes to learning the game of baseball.”
Boeve was just a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, but he was pinch hit for in the bottom of the sixth. While it is difficult enough to hit a home run at Duncan Field — especially with the wind blowing in from the outfield — Asher said Boeve still joked he had a shot at completing the hitting feat.
“He said, ‘I was going to hit one of my slicing line drives and hope they dive for it and I was going to try to turn an inside the parker,’ because he probably wasn’t going to get it out of here with the wind blowing in,” Asher said with a smile.
Jake Schroeder tossed another impressive game on the mound for the Chiefs. He threw six innings and allowed just one run on three hits. The only run Grand Island managed against Schroeder came via a wild pitch.
Both Schroeder and Hultine finished with nine strikeouts on the night.
“(Schroeder’s) curveball has come a long way and he has a splitfinger changeup,” the FPB coach said. “You look at (Schroeder and Hultine) and they’re both going to pitch in Division II, but at the beginning of the year they were just hard throwers and now they have pitch ability.
Cafferty added two RBIs while Tristan Richman also drove in a run.
Five Points Bank is now 25-6 on the season with just four games remaining. The Chiefs have this weekend off, as all three high schools in Hastings will be holding graduation on Sunday, leaving FPB with a pair of home games against Norfolk (Tuesday) and two road games at Kearney (Thursday).
This season has been far from what Hastings may have expected after accomplishing so much last year, and while the team won’t have a chance to play in any sort of postseason, Hultine said it’s still been a special season.
“Even though the season hasn’t been as long, I feel just as connected as any other ball club I’ve ever been on,” Hultine said. “We’re just out here having as much fun as possible and being as competitive as possible. Every day we show up, our job is to win the game, that’s just how we have to show up and play.”
Game one
Grand Island..................000 000 — 0 2 0
Hastings......................002 015 — 8 12 1
W — Laif Hultine. L — Zach Kissack.
2B — H, Mike Boeve.
Game two
Grand Island................000 001 0 — 1 4 0
Hastings......................131 200 x — 7 7 0
W — Jake Schroeder. L — Trevor Johnson.
2B — H, Mike Boeve.
3B — H, Boeve.
