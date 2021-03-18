A local podiatrist wants to breathe new life into an old building in downtown Hastings.
David Waters with Platte River Foot and Ankle Surgeons spoke during the Hastings Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday about his plan to transform the east side of the building at 306 W. Second St. into his Hastings medical office and the west side into climate-controlled self-storage.
While the podiatry clinic poses no issues, allowing self-storage requires a conditional use permit.
Commission members voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the proposal to the Hastings City Council, which is scheduled to act on the conditional use permit application during its April 12 meeting. Commissioners Gavin Raitt and Rakesh Srivastava were absent.
Waters, who lives in Doniphan, has had a presence in Hastings since January, operating at 620 N. Denver Ave.
“This is permanent office space for us,” he said of 306 W. Second St. “In my opinion it’s a great addition to downtown. As we ramp up it will draw 400-500 visitors a month, patients, to the downtown area. They’ll be able to see all the other downtown businesses there, eat lunch there. Then it provides a necessary storage there for the mixed use (downtown), which is there.”
There are five requirements for the conditional use permit:
Requirements for the conditional use permit include replacing portions of the sidewalk and driveway. Parking stall and markings, curb, and sidewalk placement must conform to the latest federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards for accessible design.
At least two of the storage units and office restrooms also must be ADA-compliant.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe, development services director for the city of Hastings, said the city engineering department approved a proposal from Waters to change the existing parallel parking front of the building to diagonal parking in order to fit more spaces there. Parnell-Rowe said that is especially important for a podiatry office.
“You could imagine they would want to make sure the parking is accessible for anyone that’s using it,” she said.
The foot doctor will be purchasing the building from the Foote family. Parnell-Rowe said the building has been vacant for two years.
Commissioners were supportive of the proposal.
Commissioner Lou Kully said with the increasing number of residences in downtown Hastings, storage in that area is a necessity.
Commissioner Greg Sinner, who himself owns self-storage units in Hastings, also congratulated Waters on the project but implored Waters to seek a waiver from the city’s requirement for an electrical outlet in each unit.
Sinner had that requirement waived for his own rental units to prevent people from living there.
Waters said he is requesting that waiver.
Commissioner Ann Hinton said while converting part of a downtown building to self-storage might seem like a strange proposal, it actually makes a lot of sense.
“When I first saw this about storage there I thought, ‘What?’ Then, when you read it it’s not that typical storage unit that would be there,” she said. “That, to me, changed the whole dynamic so that it’s a really good fit for downtown.”
In other business, the commissioners:
Unanimously recommended approval of an ordinance to amend city code to adopt the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.
Unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary plat for Theatre District Subdivision, commonly addressed as 3101 W. 12th St.
Unanimously recommended approval of an ordinance and the amendment to the official zoning district map to rezone undeveloped land that is currently being platted and is located directly to the south of 4635 N. Baltimore Ave. from Agriculture to Single Family Large Lot Residential District.
Unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary/final plat for O’Keeffe Subdivision, platting of tax lot land south of address known as 4635 N. Baltimore Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.