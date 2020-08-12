What are the seven deadly sins? It depends on whom you ask. Tradition has it that they are pride, covetousness, lust, anger, gluttony, envy and sloth. But George Bernard Shaw — in “Major Barbara” — proclaimed them to be food, clothing, firing, rent, taxes, respectability and children.
Playing with only seven trumps can be deadly. The opponents are only one behind and threatening to take control. If you must struggle with this minimum majority, usually it is best to pick a 7-0 or 6-1 fit, especially if the long hand has a strong suit. 5-2 and 4-3 tend to be more awkward.
Still, if you are going to play in one of those fits, it pays to know the basic approaches. Today’s deal highlights a common technique. Against four spades, the defenders started with three rounds of diamonds. What should South have done?
After the first three bids, North couldn’t bid no-trump without a stopper in the unbid diamond suit, couldn’t rebid hearts without at least six, couldn’t support clubs with only two, and shouldn’t immediately raise spades without four. The artificial fourth-suit game-forcing rode to his momentary rescue. Then, when South didn’t bid no-trump to indicate a diamond stopper, North judged well to go with the 4-3 spade fit.
There were 10 tricks via four spades, one heart and five clubs. But that was true only if declarer could draw trumps before running the clubs. The secret, as I’m sure you have seen, was not to ruff at trick three. Instead, South discarded his inevitable heart loser. Another diamond was ruffed high in the dummy, trumps drawn and those 10 tricks taken.
