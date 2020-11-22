I read about today’s deal in Simon Cocheme’s entertaining new book, “Bridge With a Twist” (Master Point Press). It occurred during the 2010 European Championships. It was played at 82 tables with 19 different contracts and 27 different results. What can each side make?
We will look at one table in the match between Denmark and Ireland in the senior division. If the bidding looks strange, it is because Rex Anderson (South) thought West had opened one heart, when he had actually bid two hearts, a strong two-bid. Over two hearts, three clubs by Pat Barry (North) was natural, but if West had opened one heart, then three clubs would have been Ghestem, at least 5-5 in spades and diamonds. Anderson, liking the apparent double fit, took a shot at four spades. But North thought that his partner had a long spade suit. So, after West used the Grand Slam Force, asking his partner to bid seven hearts with two of the top three trump honors, North judged to bid six spades. Yes, he thought six hearts would fail, but he also believed that his partner would make six spades.
Against six spades doubled, Peter Lund (West) led the diamond ace. Declarer took the first seven tricks with a crossruff. Then Steen Moller (East) tabled his six trumps, claiming the remaining tricks for down five, plus 1100 to East-West.
Did you notice the rarity? Each of the 13 tricks was won by a trump.
East-West cannot make a slam, but North-South are cold for six clubs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.