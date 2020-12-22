Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.