David Schwartz, who was a motivational author and coach, said, "Do what you fear, and fear disappears."
Is that really true? Even if you do something you fear (perhaps, ride a loop-the-loop rollercoaster), why should that fear disappear?
Some defenders have a fear that a winner, if not cashed immediately, will disappear. East was made to pay for that error on today's deal.
In the bidding, East might have made a takeout double but preferred to show his five-card major. South judged to respond two hearts, as he was a passed hand. Then West wondered about bidding four spades, but the vulnerability was unfavorable. (Note that four spades can be made if East reads the deal perfectly.)
Against four hearts, West led the spade ace. This denied the spade king because you should lead king from ace-king in a suit that your side has bid and supported. East played the four. Since dummy had a singleton spade, this lowest spade was a suit-preference signal for clubs. So, West shifted to the club eight -- high for helpless. After East won with his jack, what should he have done next?
Thinking it couldn't cost a trick, East cashed the club ace and led his last club. Sadly, West did not ruff. Then, declarer cashed the heart king and led another heart. When East played low, South finessed his seven! Now declarer had 10 tricks: one spade, five hearts, three diamonds and one club.
That was great card reading by South, but East should have exited with his diamond at trick three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.