Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.