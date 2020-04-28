Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 47F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 47F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.