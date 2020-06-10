A.N. Onymous said, "If the facts don't fit the theory, change the facts."
At the bridge table, the battle in the bidding is to try to find a fit. But don't change the facts — when a fit cannot exist, do not look for it. In today's deal, South searched for a heart fit that could not exist. After North opened one club, and East made a takeout double, South redoubled to show 10 high-card points or more. At this point, West, if having a definite preference among the unbid suits, may express it even with no points. (Note that the logic of the auction means West must be destitute.) Then, when North rebid two clubs, it showed a long suit, denied a four-card major and indicated a minimum opening bid. (With extra values, North would have made a forcing pass. After South's redouble, the simplest agreement is that either North-South win the auction or the opponents play in something doubled for penalty.)
When North made a competitive double of three diamonds, why did South bid three hearts? They could not have a 4-4 fit there. He should have bid four clubs, or perhaps jumped to five clubs.
When South bid three hearts, North assumed he had five (and had preferred redouble to one heart), so raised.
West found the best lead: the spade five. Now the defenders easily took one spade, three hearts and one diamond for down two.
How would five clubs have fared? It can be made by squeezing East in the majors. The curious may work it out.
