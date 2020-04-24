SUPERIOR — Brodstone Memorial Hospital has cracked the Top 20 in a recent ranking of Critical Access Hospitals across the United States.
The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s list of 2020 Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals was announced by the National Rural Health Association. Brodstone passed along news of the honor in a news release.
Hospitals included on the Top 20 list have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from “pillars of strength” that include quality, outcomes, patient perspective and financial efficiency. The Top 20 “winners” were selected from among the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital list, which was released earlier this year.
An awards ceremony is planned for September in Kansas City, Missouri, during the National Rural Health Association’s Critical Access Hospital Conference.
The listing is a first Top 20 honor for Brodstone. The news was celebrated by Treg Vyzourek, hospital CEO, in an announcement to employees.
“this award is a demonstration of all the hard work and dedication that you put into the communities you serve,” Vyzourek told the employees. “To say that I am proud of you is an understatement.
“We have been working hard to attain this next step. We have been named as a Top 100 CAH for many years, and we have come to expect our place amongst the besst, but this demonstrates that we truly are one of the best. Thank you for all that you do and all the hard work that you put in every day to impact our patients and one another in a positive manner.”
The Chartis Center for Rural Health was launched in 2016 by The Chartis Group, a national advisory services firm dedicated to the health care industry. The Chartis Group is headquartered in Chicago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.