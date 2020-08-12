On Tuesday, the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences both announced they would not have a fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the rest of Division I college football on high alert on whether a season will happen.
Earlier this summer, the NAIA announced its fall season would be split between its usual time and the spring season, with the championships concluding in the spring.
With all the uncertainty in the air, Hastings College head football coach Tony Harper said the Broncos are preparing for a normal season, until told otherwise.
"The mentality is: We're ready to play football," he said.
The Broncos are anxious to get on the field and get rid of the sour taste left from last season.
Hastings started the year with a pair of wins but then lost its final eight games of the year. Players began reporting for preseason camp on Wednesday and are hoping to start off on the right foot in HC's first game on Sept. 12 — nearly a year to the date since Hastings' last win.
Despite the NAIA moving the football playoffs to the spring, Harper said the Broncos' schedule — for now — will not change. The schedule had already been reduced to Great Plains Athletic Conference games only, but nine contests all are on track to be played during the fall.
"As of right now, our conference schedule is in tact," he said. "Our first game will be Sept. 12 against Dakota Wesleyan, and we'll just follow our regular conference schedule right now."
That Sept. 12 game against DWU will be at 1 p.m. at Lloyd Wilson Field.
The Broncos started last season with back-to-back home victories, in which they allowed an average of 21.5 points. But the defense saw some rough patches throughout the rest of the season, as the final eight opponents averaged 48.4 points per game.
A large part of the struggles for the Broncos were because of youth an inexperience. But now, with a year under their belts, Harper is expecting the defensive returners to step up and be a reliable force for the team.
"To be blunt, there's a lot of pressure on this group," Harper said. "We lost some very good players last year, but in the grand scheme of things, if you look at the guys coming back with starting experience — we have over 15 guys who started at least two games last year who are coming back on defense. We return the entire secondary, we return all of the linebackers who started our last game of the year, and we lose two starters on the D-line, but we bring a lot of guys back at that position, too.
"We're going to be pushing those guys hard because they're going to be the cornerstone of this thing."
During the offseason, the Broncos hired John Grinde as the offensive coordinator. A graduate and former receiver at the University of Central Missouri, Grinde was previously the offensive line coach at the University of North Carolina Pembroke for four seasons before joining the Broncos coaching staff.
Harper said the offense won't change drastically in terms of schemes, but spectators, and opponents, will notice a faster pace.
"I think it's going to be a fun-paced offense. You're going to see some similarities in the run game, but you're going to see a different change in the tempo for sure," Harper said. "I think you're going to see a little more power football than what we have run in the past. The biggest adjustment that you're going to notice is the tempo. We want to go fast. But you can't go fast if you don't know where you're going. It's going to be very important to not force feed these guys because this is the most unusual preseason camp we've had ever."
The Broncos' passing attack will be completely revamped. Not only did graduation mean the departure of three of Hastings' top four wide receivers, but it also meant HC lost its quarterback, Isaiah Jackson.
Jackson finished the year with 1,419 yards and 10 touchdowns. Vying for the job will be John Zamora and Jesse Ulrich, both of which saw time at the position last season. Zamora finished with 301 yards and two TDs, while Ulrich threw for 59 yards and one score before spending most of his season at running back.
"We're bringing back four guys who were within the program last year. Two of them have starting experience in Jess Uhlrich and Johnny Zumora; those two guys will be battling it out in camp along with some other guys and a couple freshmen that had some success in high school," Harper said. "This is a little bit of a unique situation because if we were running the same system and had the same coaches, we could say, 'OK it's going to be Jesse or Johnny.' But with the new coaching staff on that side of the football and the new scheme, we're going to take our time and put the guy out there who we think is best suited for coach Grinde's style of offense."
As a ball carrier, Ulrich was second on the team with 336 yards and three touchdowns. Sutton graduate led the Broncos with 704 yards rushing last year during his freshman season, also scoring three times.
The Broncos will also welcome back Tyree Nesmith, who redshirted last year but rushed for 483 yards and had 134 yards receiving out of the backfield, totaling nine touchdowns. Harper is excited to see what the backfield can do this season.
"That is one position we are darn excited about," the coach said. "We get Tyree Nesmith coming back from his redshirt year — he was all-conference the year before that. Having Tyree back is going to be big. Brett Simonson, who started for us last year. Brett's a very talented young man. Those guys are two different styles, if you will."
Harper said since he and the coaching staff have been in constant communication with the players since effects of the pandemic first started taking place in the early spring.
"We were contacting our guys and making sure they were staying healthy and they were staying safe wherever they were at," Harper said. "You can see the energy they have even in this crazy time where they don't know what the next day, let alone hour, is going to bring. It's very important that us as coaches stay calm, cool and be very specific with the guys and give them the confidence that every day something could change but we have to move forward."
Harper referenced the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and said it gave people in the state confidence that a football game can take place when precautions are handled correctly.
With the landscape of college football seemingly being ever-changing, Harper also had appreciation for the way the GPAC and the NAIA have communicated their intentions.
"The GPAC has done a great job communicating with us. There haven't been a lot of gray areas with the GPAC, and that's been comforting for us because now we have answers for our guys," Harper said. "Who knows, something may change 48 hours from now or 48 minutes from now, but the GPAC and the NAIA have been very upfront and have opened the curtains during this process."
September
12, vs. Dakota Wesleyan; 19, at Concordia; 26, vs. Doane
October
3, at Morningside; 10, at Midland; 24, vs. Briar Cliff; 31, at Jamestown
November
7, vs. Northwestern; 14, at Dordt
