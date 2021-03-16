Rather than starting to gear up for spring practices to stay sharp in the offseason, the Hastings College women’s team has spent the last three months preparing for the second half of the 2020-21 season. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NAIA to schedule the postseason of several fall sports, including soccer, in the spring.
The Broncos, who were competing in their first contest since Nov. 18, 2020, squared off with conference opponent Doane University, which had already played a game this spring. HC had won the teams’ meeting in the fall 4-0, and it picked up right where it left off against the Tigers, winning by a decisive 6-0 margin. HC head coach Jade Ovendale said the team spent the last three months making sure it would be able to hit the ground running in the spring.
“For us, it’s just been building on how we want to play,” she said. “How we want to play through the thirds and just focusing on that... The girls have been ready to play. They’ve been desperate to play and get back to it, so it was good to get back on the field again.”
The Broncos were nearly six minutes into the spring season when they first found the back of the net. Dekota Schubert gave Hastings its first lead of the new season on a goal that was assisted by Jacqueline Gilbert. After taking the early 1-0 lead, the first quickly passed by with few close scoring chances. Finally, in the 40th minute, HC tacked on goal number two. Hastings forward Katelyn Rush won control of the ball from a Doane defender and crossed the ball to the middle of the field. There, Taylor Madison gathered the pass and fired a shot past Tigers’ goalkeeper Hannah Drolshagen for a 2-0 lead.
After the long layoff, Ovendale said it was good to her team strike so quickly, but the lack of intensity after the goal was not something she wanted to see from her squad.
“It’s always good to get that first goal,” Ovendale said. “We came out (Tuesday night) with some good energy, but honestly the goal made us drop a little bit of energy. In the second half we said let’s not drop the energy and get the fitness in and all the little components we need to get ready for the (GPAC) quarterfinals. It’s good to get out here and have the competition because that’s what we’ve been working for.”
Doane was fortunate not to trail by three goals going into the half, thanks to a Bronco misfire. Drolshagen and a fellow Tiger defender crashed into each other going for the ball, allowing Rush an open look at the net from just inside the 18-yard box. She gave the ball a flick of the foot but then raised her hands to her head as she watched it trickle just left of the goal post.
Nonetheless, the Broncos were in great shape at halftime, leading 2-0 and having been in control for all 45 minutes. At the half, Hastings had eight shots, four of which were on goal, to Doane’s two.
And it only got more lopsided from there.
It took Hastings College less than four minutes into the second half to double its lead. In the 48th minute, Gilbert recorded assist number two when she crossed the ball to Eva Dunker, who put Hastings up 3-0.
After distributing the ball around the pitch, Gilbert finally notched a goal of her own in the 49th minute. Courtney Doeschot stole the ball at the top of the 18-yard box and made the short, easy pass to a wide open Gilbert for the score. It was only five minutes later that Gilbert found the back of the net. This time, she stole the ball herself and rifled a shot past Drolshagen for a 5-0 Bronco lead.
“She’s our top goal scorer. The GPAC, they all know her,” Ovendale said. “Toward the end of last season, she had a couple knocks so it was good to see her fresh and ready to play again. She’s a big part of this team and the way we play is a lot through her. It’s just not to see her fresh and ready. She needed that Christmas break and she’s looking sharp again.”
Hastings College tallied its sixth goal of the night when freshman Miley Prine got the rebound off her own shot and fired it past the keeper.
HC will be on the road for its next two games, taking on MidAmerica Nazarene University Saturday and Bellevue University on March 27. The Broncos will then compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals against the University of Jamestown April 3.
New, old addition
The Broncos are happy to resume the season and are excited to continue their run at a national tournament berth. They’re also excited to see Doeschot back on the pitch, who did not play in any of the 14 games during the fall season because she was attending nursing school. Doeschot had a couple scoring chances and finished the night with two shots, one on goal, and an assist. She was happy with her first game since Nov. 23, 2019.
“Honestly, it felt so weird to say it’s my first game in like a year and a half,” Doeschot said. “I always joked about being retired, but in nursing school, I’d always job past their practices. Honestly, just being part of a team again, it makes me happy, and staying active. I feel like I have a piece of me back.”
“Obviously this is the first time for me coaching Courtney, but I know a lot about her and what she’s done for Hastings women’s soccer. She had the opportunity to help us out this spring and so far it’s been so good,” Ovendale said. “There were a couple conversations where we had to work things out with classes — and she’s also a nurse so she’s doing her job and taking class and playing; she’s got a big workload.”
Doeschot said being able to play soccer as a senior was not something she ever thought would be an option for her. With the new scheduling and eligibility rules due to COVID-19, the opportunity presented itself to her, and she jumped on it despite the packed schedule she will have to juggle with working as a nurse, taking classes at HC, and being a integral part of the soccer team.
“I asked Jade if she’d want me back and with that, I kind of just took a class,” Doeschot said. “For the fall season, I couldn’t play and I graduated in December. So now I’m working at (Mary Lanning) as a pediactric nurse. Luckily (the team is) very flexible with me. I wouldn’t have been able to do it if the coaching staff wouldn’t have been so helpful. They even schedule practices around me.
“It’s not a very normal path,” she added with a grin.
In the 2019 season, Doeshot led the Broncos with 17 goals and was a first-team all-conference selection. She has scored 33 goals during her career.
