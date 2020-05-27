Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Nov. 22, 1999, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
The Hastings College football team can breathe a bit easier.
Even with an upcoming game with defending national champion Azusa Pacific, the NAIA No. 3 Broncos may have already beaten their toughest foe — the past.
HC (11-0) ended a five-game playoff losing streak by beating No. 13 Bethany 45-23 Saturday in front of 1,583 fans at A.H. Jones Stadium.
“I’m glad that monkey’s off our back,” said cornerback Frank Jalbert, who was named defensive player of the game for his two interceptions. “That’s all we heard about all week — how we couldn’t win in the playoffs.”
The Broncos also ended all comparisons to the HC team of a year ago, which finished the regular season 10-0 then lost in the first round of the playoffs.
“In our minds, we’re better than last year’s squad,” HC quarterback Josh Miller said. “I think a lot of people weren’t sure whether we could get past the first round, but there was no doubt in anybody’s mind on the team.”
HC looked confident on its opening possession of the game, marching down the field to the Bethany 30-yard line.
But on a second-down play, Miller fumbled on an option play to the right. The ball was recovered by Bethany’s Nate Sungy, ending the HC threat.
The game remained scoreless until J.T. Burk crossed the goal line on a four-yard run to give the Swedes a 6-0 lead with 10 second left in the first quarter.
The second period, however, belonged to the Broncos.
HC scored 28 points to take a 19-point halftime lead.
“That second quarter was the key to the whole football game,” HC coach Ross Els said. “We wore them down a bit. Our option was working well.”
The Bronco rushing attack rolled up 226 first-half yards, including 114 by I-back Travis Soucie and 111 by Miller.
Soucie, who finished with 225 yards on 29 carries, scored on a five-yard run with 13:13 to go in the second to give HC a 7-6 lead. Miller set up the touchdown with a 36-yard run into Swede territory.
“They did nothing we didn’t expect,” Bethany coach Ted Kessinger said. “The option was a play we wanted to stop coming in. We were there at times, but (Miller) eluded us.”
Bethany reclaimed the lead 9-7 on a 34-yard field goal by Steven Fikac on its next possession.
The Swede lead lasted only a minute. Miller hit Marc Boerigter on a 63-yard scoring strike to put HC on top for good at 15-9. It was the 13th consecutive game that the duo has combined on a touchdown pass.
The Broncos extended the lead to 21-9 on a two-yard Soucie touchdown with 42 seconds left in the half. Miller had the key play on the 11-play drive — an exciting 42-yard run on an option to the right.
On the first play after the touchdown, Bethany quarterback Chris Oullette, the NAIA’s fourth-leading passer, floated a pass down the left sideline that was intercepted by Jalbert.
HC scored again four plays later on a two-yard run by Soucie, his third TD of the quarter. The Broncos led 28-9 at halftime.
“Frank’s first interception gave us great field position,” Els said. “If you could have been in our huddle you could have seen that our kids really wanted to score one more time.”
HC’s secondary played well all afternoon.
Oullette completed 33 of 45 passes for 236 yards, but had only one completion of more than 15 yards. — a 25-yard TD pass to Levi Esses in the fourth quarter when the outcome was already decided.
The Broncos did get a bit of a scare in the third quarter.
Bethany’s Curtis Peters returned the second-half kickoff 76 yards to the HC 10-yard line. Burk scored on the next play to cut the HC lead to 28-15.
Craig Batchman helped the rally attempt by intercepting a Miller pass on the Broncos’ next series and returning the ball to the HC 22.
“Today was the worst performance I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Miller, who completed just 3 of 13 passes.
Bethany drove inside the HC 10 after the turnover, but on fourth down from the eight Oullette’s pass was picked off by Jalbert at the goal line. Jalbert returned the interception 100 yards for an apparent touchdown, but the return was wiped out by a penalty.
“We had two out-routes going,” Oullette said. “(Jalbert) left his man and flowed back to the middle. I thought I had him.’
Three plays after the interception, Soucie rambled for 49 yards up the middle. He scored his fourth TD from 11-yards out on the next play.
The Broncos capped the victory with a Soucie TD and a 33-yards field goal by Ryan Carlson.
