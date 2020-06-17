Editor’s note: These stories originally appeared in the Feb. 21, 2004, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
The NAIA Div. II No. 1 Hastings College women’s basket-ball team captured its first-ever Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season championship Saturday in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Lynn Farrell Arena with a 105-63 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan.
The two-time defending national champions received a record-breaking performance from senior sharp-shooting guard Carly Stucky, who poured in a single-game record 40 points.
Stucky broke the previous record of 38 held by Angela Folts in 1996.
“She’s capable of doing that on any given night,” HC coach Tony Hobson said. “She seemed relaxed, and she got a couple to fall early. Once she gets going, she’s hard to stop.”
Stucky also set the record for most three-pointers in a game, as she buried eight.
“I can’t explain what happened out there,” Stucky said. “I’ve had a rough couple of weeks because my grandpa passed away last Tuesday. My whole family was up here to watch, and it was senior night, so it was pretty emotional for me.”
The Broncos honored all four of the team’s seniors — Stucky, Carrie Hofstetter, Sandy Kliewer and Kari Ring. All four seniors started and scored.
Hofstetter, Kliewer and Ring, who have been with the Broncos all four years have accumulated 117 career victories entering the GPAC tournament. Hastings secured home-court advantage for the tournament and will open by hosting Midland Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“They’re a pretty good group of players,” Hobson said. “It’s no coincidence that we’ve established such a tradition with them and the leadership they’ve provided. That’s why we are so successful. But we also have a pretty good group who comes in off the bench. A lot of those girls would be start-ing for most any other team in the conference.”
Sophomore Katie Dent, who gave up her usual starting position for Ring, came in off the bench to score four points and grab five rebounds. Lynnze Martinsen added 10 points off the bench.
The Broncos (27-2, 16-2) led from start to finish. HC blistered the field in the opening half to build a 60- 37 halftime lead. The Broncos shot nearly 60 percent (19-32) from the field in the opening half and 53 percent (9-17) from beyond the three-point arc. Wesleyan (4-19, 3-15) didn’t play bad, shooting 50 percent from the field and 57 per-cent from three-point, but didn’t have the fire power to keep pace.
The Prairie Wolves also turned the ball over 16 times in the first half, compared to HC’s four turnovers.
Kliewer added 18 points and Hofstetter finished with 11 points and 15 assists.
“Since we’ve been playing together the past couple of years, Carly and I have developed a connection,” said Hofstetter, speaking of her teammate who transferred in from the University of Wyoming prior to her junior season. “She knew I was going to get her the ball. That’s my job as the point guard — to find the hot shooter. And (Saturday) was a good time for her to have that kind of a performance as a senior.”
Harvard graduate Jenny Glantz led NWU with 15 points. Freshman Samantha Porter, a Hastings High graduate, finished with five points.
Hastings College (105)
Carly Stucky 12-21 8-9 40, Carrie Hofstetter 3-7 2-2 11, Sandy Kliewer 7-10 4-5 18, Jami Lipker 4-5 2-2 12, Kari Ring 1-3 0-0 2, Ashley Huerta 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Dent 1-1 2-2 3, Jackie Hoffmann 0-1 0-0 0, Amanda Gowen 0-0 1-2 1, Amanda McKenzie 1-3 0-0 3, Lynnze Martinsen 3-9 3-3 10, Stacy Svoboda 1-2 0-1 2, Sarah Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Jeanne Houchin 0-0 0-0 0, Team 34-64 22-26 105.
Nebraska Wesleyan (63)
Samantha Porter 1-2 2-2 5, Amy Meier 2-6 2-2 7, Kylie Fiher 1-4 2-2 5, Rhea May 5-10 0-1 10, Jenny Glantz 6-11 3-3 15, Meagan Wells 2-6 0-0 5, Lauren Hiers 1-4 0-0 2, Kristal Howe 1-3 0-0 2, Christine Johnson 2-2 3-4 7, Angie Schlecht 0-0 1-2 1, Josi Bachman 0-0 0-0 0, Kristin Lenczowski 0-0 0-0 0, Lisa German 1-2 0-0 2, Crystal Aksamit 1-1 0-0 2, Team 23- 51 13-16 63.
Halftime score — HC 60, NWU 37. Rebounds — HC 30 (Svoboda 6), NWU 31 (May 7). Assists — HC 28 (Hofstetter 15), NWU 14 (Glantz, Johnson 4). Turnovers — HC 12, NWU 29. Total fouls — HC 18, NWU 20. Fouled out — HC (Svoboda). Technicals —none.
