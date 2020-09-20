SEWARD — With just over 7 minutes remaining in Saturday’s games, the Hastings College football team was in good position to leave Seward with a solid road victory over Concordia. The Broncos were up 21-14, with the defense playing well to that point and the offense moving the ball effectively.
But then, the wheels fell off the wagon.
Concordia scored two touchdowns in a span of 1 minute, 15 seconds for a seven-point lead. The Broncos tied the game and forced overtime, but the Bulldogs snatched the victory away from Hastings with a touchdown in overtime, completing the comeback with a 34-28 win.
“There was a time where we could have closed the door on (Concordia), to be honest with you,” said HC head coach Tony Harper. “All three phases today, at the wrong time, gave up too many plays.”
Through the first 53 minutes, Hastings College looked like the better team. The Broncos had held Concordia to just 14 points and started trying to chew up clock in the fourth quarter. There were three big plays that stood out that ultimately doomed HC; the first of which came when the Bulldogs were facing a 4th-and-12 from the HC 44 with 5 minutes left.
Concordia’s Blake Culbert dropped back on the fourth down play and scrambled in the backfield to avoid pressure from the Broncos. He chucked the ball downfield where the HC defense settled under it, ready to haul in the interception only for Concordia’s Korell Koehlmo to jump in front of the defender and snatch the ball for a 24-yard gain.
Concordia tied the game at 21-all four plays later.
The next bit of disaster came on the ensuing kickoff, when a short kick bounced in front of HC’s Brenton Bell. Bell dove for the live ball but collided with a Bulldogs player; both players were checked on by the training staff after the play, but it was Concordia that recovered the ball.
The Bulldogs started the drive and scored on the second play, on a 15-yard rush from Jonah Weyand. The play gave Concordia its first lead since the first half, as the Bulldogs went up 28-21 with 2:56 remaining.
On its two previous drives, Hastings was trying to drain the clock, but on its first two possessions of the half, HC racked up 121 yards — the Broncos threw an interception at the 3-yard line on the first drive and scored on a Tyree Nesmith touchdown the second drive. So with the Broncos down seven and under 3 minutes, there was plenty of confidence they could tie the game. And they did just that on five plays.
Ulrich completed the first three passes of the drive for 52 yards, the long being a 23-yarder to Keiotey Stenhouse. Ulrich was sacked on the ensuing play, but he then was flushed out of the pocked and rushed 18 yards up the middle for the game-tying score with just 1:25 left on the clock.
“Our offense didn’t quit,” Harper said. “We can hang our heads and feel sorry. We are upset, disappointed and pissed off we lost this game in overtime. We should not have lost this game. But our offense didn’t quit; they got us into overtime...There was no quit in the guys, but we have to be able to finish it.”
The Broncos got the ball first in overtime, and after Ulrich was sacked on third down, the third critical miscue occurred for Hastings. The Broncos lined up for a field goal, but the long snap Ulrich, who was holding for the kick, was low and caused the Broncos to miss out on the scoring chance.
“We rolled the ball back there a couple of times. We need to work on that,” the HC coach said. “That hurt us big time, but there’s not one side that cost us the game. It’s a team effort. This is a defense, offense, special teams thing, and we’ve got a lot we can work on.”
Concordia the field for its offensive possession of overtime, needing any kind of a score to win. The Bulldogs simply handed the ball off to Weyand five consecutive plays, with the final going for a 10-yard touchdown to cap the come-from-behind victory.
“Credit Concordia — that’s a great defense. We knew it was a great defense...In different times, from the feel on the sidelines, they got after us a little bit,” Harper said.
Weyand’s TD was the fifth of the game for him. He totaled 177 yards rushing on 35 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
“That was embarrassing. That last touchdown run — give him credit because he’s one tough sucker. And that offensive line, we knew they were going to be good,” Harper said. “We just didn’t get off blocks. Our linebackers didn’t fill and we didn’t tackle well, and he had no quit. He just ran harder.”
Ulrich finished the game with 245 yards and a touchdown through the air while also rushing for 37 yards and a score. Nesmith led the ground attack with 72 yards on 21 carries, scoring twice.
Stenhouse had a big game catching the ball, hauling in six receptions for 125 yards and a TD. He was helped off the field after an apparent injury in overtime.
Tydus Clay led HC with 13 total tackles while Paxton Terry added 12. Hastings finished the game with three sacks.
Hastings College will be back at Lloyd Wilson Field on Saturday, hosting rival Doane.
“We can go like it has been in the past and hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves that we let one get away, or we can cowboy up and get ready and get back to work. We’ve got Doane next week,” Harper said.
HC C
First downs 20 23
Rushes-Yards 41-126 45-175
Passing yards 245 220
Total offense 371 395
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-29 7-72
Rushing — HC, Tyree Nesmith 21-72, Jesse Ulrich 11-37, Brett Simonsen 8-27; C, Jonah Weyand 35-177, Lane Castaneda 1-17, Lyle Whitney 4-5, Blake Culbert 5-(minus) 24.
Passing — HC, Ulrich 13-24-1 245; C, Culbert 18-33-0 220, Wyatt Ehlers 0-1-0 0.
Receiving — HC Keiotey Stenhouse 6-125, Brenton Bell 2-49, Riley Ostendorf 2-49, Chance Bollen 2-21, Tyree Nesmith 1-1; C, Korrell Koehlmo 4-104, Lane Castaneda 6-60, Cayden Beran 4-45, Garrett Schardt 1-11, Brady Fitzke 1-6, Jonah Weyand 2-(minus) 6
