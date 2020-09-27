Going into Saturday’s homecoming game against rival Doane, the Hastings College football team ranked third in the conference in rushing yards per game and rushing yards given up per game.
Spectators at Lloyd Wilson Field may have thought it was Doane that controlled the line of scrimmage.
The Tigers rushed for 333 yards on the day, while holding the Broncos 51 yards below their season average for rushing. Four Hastings turnovers didn’t help the cause, as Doane spoiled the homecoming weekend for the Broncos with a 52-30 road victory.
“This week was a lot different than last week. Doane came out and outplayed us; they outplayed us on special teams, they outplayed us on defense and they outplayed us on offense,” said HC head coach Tony Harper. “They got after us. We couldn’t block anything, we couldn’t tackle the running back on a simple zone play, and our special teams did not perform exceptionally well.
“Credit Doane, credit coach Bessler and that staff; those guys did a heck of a job, and their kids just played harder than ours did (Saturday).”
The big play hurt the Broncos all game, as four of the Tigers’ touchdowns went for 28 yards or more, but perhaps the biggest reason for the blowout was field position. Turnovers and special teams constantly set the Tigers up with a short field to work with. According to the postgame stats, Doane’s average field position was the 46-yard line.
“You aren’t going to win any football game when you’re giving your opponent that field position,” Harper said. “There were times they were on the 20. It was a combination of things: It was special teams, it was turnovers and it was us not playing well with our backs up against the wall.”
Hastings turned the ball over four times, two fumbles and two interceptions. The Tigers averaged 29 yards per kickoff return and punt returner Brehan Lambert added to HC’s special teams woes with a 28-yard punt return.
Obviously, allowing any offense to start that far up the field is a recipe for disaster, but the Hastings defense didn’t help its own cause very often. HC did have a defensive stand in a, at the time, pivotal moment in the game, but Doane still averaged 8.3 yards per carry on Saturday.
“We were pressing. We were pressing half the time, and the other half we were just thinking Doane would lay down. We did not have a good week of practice for the second week in a row,” Harper said.
Doane went into halftime with a 21-14 lead, but Hastings College tied the game on its first possession of the second half. The tide looked like it was beginning to turn when Hastings had the Tigers facing a third-and-2 on the ensuing possession. But Doane running back Jamaine Derogene busted a run up the middle 67 yards for a touchdown.
On the following kickoff, the Tigers pounced on a fumble and took over at the Broncos’ 28. They went for the home run on the first play, with quarterback Adam Wasserman connecting with Kaden Reimers on an impressive throw and catch for the touchdown and a 35-21 lead.
Hastings tried to get back into the game late in the third quarter.
After Jason Bachle drilled a 45-yard field goal to pull within 11, the Bronco defense got a big stop. Then, on the ensuing HC possession, Hastings College finally got a short field of their own. A 23-yard run by Brett Simonsen on second-and-17 highlighted HC’s 40-yard touchdown drive, which capped by 3-yard run from Tyree Nesmith.
Hastings failed to convert the two-point conversion after a penalty moved the try back 5 yards, but HC still trailed Doane by just five points with 12 minutes remaining.
Both teams traded punts before Derogene delivered the backbreaker with a 32-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 42-30 with just 8:14 left on the clock.
Nesmith led Hastings College in rushing with 77 yards and three touchdowns. Through three games this season, Nesmith now has nine touchdowns. Simonsen added 54 yards rushing.
Jesse Ulrich threw for 173 yards and a score, while accounting for the two interceptions. Brenton Bell was the Broncos’ top receiver, hauling in seven catches for 104 yards and a TD. Both Quentin Synek and Keiotey Stenhouse had five catches, with Synek totaling 82 yards and Stenhouse finishing with 22.
Tydus Clay and Sevon Roberson led Hastings with nine total tackles each.
Derogene finished with three touchdowns for the Tigers and averaged 15.4 yards per carry, rushing for 154 in the game. Jacobi White added 99 yards on nine carries and had a TD. Wasserman rushed for 53 yards and a score while also passing for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
“We have to get better. It’s as simple as that. This is nothing I didn’t say in the locker room to the guys; I told them all three phases, we did not play well at all (Saturday),” the Broncos coach said. “At the end of the day, we did not make plays.”
Hastings College will most certainly want to have a better showing next week, though it will be facing a daunting task in the form of two-time defending national champion Morningside. The Broncos will make the trek to Sioux City, Iowa, to face the Mustangs, who are 2-0 after beating Midland 42-7 and GPAC power Northwestern 45-31. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
“It was a terrible day — homecoming against the No. 1 rival, and we did not play well for the second year in a row. But I’ll tell you what, I’m not going to cash in our kids,” Harper said. “I’m not cashing in. We’re going to push them and we’re going to get better and we’re going to remember what it feels like to win and compete. We will be back. But (Saturday) is a reminder that you can’t just roll the ball out and expect people to lay down... You’ve got to come out and earn it every single day.”
