Hastings Tribune
Hastings College is facing an acid assignment early next week.
Dr. Lynn Farrell’s Broncos travel to Fremont for the first of the best two of three playoff series with the Midland Warriors.
Both cage quintets are in quest of a berth in the 32-team NAIA tourney finals in Kansas City the second week fo March. The winner of this playoff earns the ticket to the big showdown.
BIGGEST WIN
Hastings College, flush with its biggest victory of the campaign after romping to a 108-92 conquest over Kearney State in a real barn burner here Friday, will be seeking win number 22 of the year against just three defeats.
The two clubs return to the. Queen City on Tuesday and square off in the friendly confines of P.L. Johnson gymnasium at 8 p.m. If a third game is needed it will be played here on Wednesday.
Midland fell prey to Sioux Falls College in Tri-States competition Friday, losing 79-73, and will be in action again Saturday at Yankton, S.D. The Warriors are currently 11-9 for the season.
Sharpshooter Bennie Crawford paced the winning effort over Kearney on Friday evening with a dandy 54 point record shattering performance. The 6’5” scoring whiz boosted his season point total to 642 points and also grabbed 19 rebounds.
TALL CLUB
Midland is engineered by 6’3” Art Oliver, who is averaging 22 points per game, and 6’4” Roy Washington, scoring at a 20 point per contest clip. Washington is a newcomer to the squad since Hastings posted a 75-66 decision over the Warriors in early December.
Other starters for the host club will probably include 6’4” Rich Fowler, six-foot jerry Vickery and either 5’8” Dick Mendenhall.
Coach Farrell’s hoopsters, NCC kingpins and undisputed small college cage champions of the state, will be led by wizard Bennie Crawford 6’6” Eddie Lorentzen and reliables Mel Harris, Walt Hamlett and Ron Priebe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.