Don’t even ask any members of the Hastings College men’s soccer team about making a second consecutive national championship game appearance; that’s not on the Broncos’ radar.
First thing’s first: reclaiming the title as kings of the conference.
“We want to grow from the experience of last year. It really was a two-part season last year; it was the first year we didn’t win the regular season, yet, we made it to the national final,” said HC head coach Tim Bohnenkamp. “We have to make sure that we take care of business in our backyard, and that means our conference. The conversation won’t be about a national championship because we’re not even the holders of our conference; that’s Morningside. We have to do everything we can to reach our first, and only right now, goal and that’s to win the regular season GPAC championship.”
Last season, the Broncos lost the regular season crown to Morningside College. Obviously, the rest of the season went very much in favor of Hastings College, which advanced to the national title game and finished as runner-up after a 3-1 defeat.
HC fell to Morningside 6-5 after two overtimes. The Broncos will get their chance to avenge that loss on Sept. 30 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Hastings’ first contest is Sept. 5 against Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and — due to all of the uncertainty surrounding the fall sports season because of COVID-19 — that’s about the only game the Broncos are concerned about.
Earlier this summer, the NAIA announced that the fall sports championships would be played in the spring. While there is still a lot to be determined as far as postseason schedules and such, Bohnenkamp likes the idea of playing for the title in the spring.
“I might be one of the few that absolutely love it because we have a full calendar year to compete,” he said. “I’m excited. It’s not going to be a race like college soccer usually is — a race in three months where it’s games every Wednesday, Saturday. Now, we really have about eight months to really compete and make sure we’re peaking at the right times.”
Hastings College graduated a few key players from last year’s runner-up team, but the Broncos are still sitting pretty in terms of bringing back talent and experience.
One of the biggest contributors coming back, according to Bohnenkamp, is defender Francisco Arevalo, who the coach said provides as much off the field as he does on it.
“We are returning one of the best captains in the country in Fran Arevalo,” Bohnenkamp said. “His voice on the field, his leadership off the field, it’s probably going to be the hardest thing to replace next fall. We always thought (Daniel) Whitehall was going to be difficult to replace, but I think Fran is going to be in that category for a different reason. What he’s done in terms of improving the culture and improving everything off the field and making the team as united as they are, is a lot thanks to him.”
Hastings College welcomes back seven more seniors, in addition to Arevalo: goalkeepers Aiden Buryska, Marc Coleman, and Jesus Parra; defenders Will Pointon and Bredon Boatwright, and forwards Caleb Osmond and Dan Wheeler. Wheeler and Pointon were both tied for third on the team with seven goals last season. Junior Tom Steging also tallied seven goals.
Bohnenkamp acknowledges that this offseason has been far from typical, but he believes his players are willing to adjust and put in the work needed for a successful season.
“We’re really excited to get started. Obviously, this has probably been the weirdest offseason in the history of college athletics. It seems like every day we’re walking on egg shells,” he said. “I think the most important thing for us is to make sure we’re doing it in a safe and comfortable environment. We’ve talked to the guys about it, how we want to control what we do and how we can help the community in that process, and we think we have the right way to go forward.”
