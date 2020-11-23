Hastings College and Jamestown played a game of hot potato during the final five minutes of their game Monday.
The teams combined for 14 turnovers during that span, and although the Jimmies were responsible for the lion’s share, they outscored HC and pulled the game within two points.
Hastings, which clung all of the second half to the lead it earned shortly before the halftime buzzer sounded, received two clutch free throws from senior Kaitlyn Schmit with 27.6 seconds left and escaped with a 70-68 win.
“We weren’t perfect down the stretch, by any means, and really weren’t great down the stretch,” said HC head coach Jina Douglas, whose team won its first game of the year. “But to get a win and and still have some mistakes down the stretch... Hopefully we can build on this and keep some of this momentum going.”
HC lost its first two games — the season-opener a 24-point margin against Peru State followed by a four-point loss at Midland — but Douglas has seen improvement in all three.
“I think if you look at the first game compared to now,” she said, “we’ve made huge strides.”
The growth has come in all phases of the game, but defensively it was obvious, especially when HC was in a funk.
During the opening quarter, Hastings played a roughly two-minute span of tough defense and flustered Jamestown. It led to HC taking its first lead at 11-10 on a two by freshman Carley Leners and a 3-pointer by Schmit.
Then over the final four minutes of the half, which the Broncos finished 6-of-7 from the floor, they turned Jamestown over five times and left floor riding a 17-9 run.
When Hastings opened the second half with a 12-6 run, Douglas told her team to gas up.
“We started to play really well,” she said. “I think we were up 10 or 12 at that point and I called the timeout and said ‘Let’s put it away. We have a chance to put it away and it’s now. We don’t want them to hang around.’
“That didn’t happen, obviously, but I think if we could have just extended the lead and got (Jamestown) down a little bit, we wouldn’t have been in that tight of a game.”
Jamestown was the one appearing to have a full tank, scoring nine straight before the Broncos ended a five-minute drought with a two by Leners to end the third quarter.
HC sat on the cushion it built through the first eight minutes of the fourth, outscoring the Jimmies 15-9 and leading 68-59 with 2:21 remaining.
Jamestown quickly closed the margin with seven straight points — five from Kia Tower, who contrary to her name stands 5-foot-6.
Schmit’s free throws pushed HC’s lead to four until Hannah DeMars, who had a game-high 22 points, scored on an offensive put-back for the Jimmies.
Hastings’ final turnover provided the Jimmies with the final shot.
Tower drove through the lane and earned two free throws, but after missing the first, she purposefully missed her second attempt.
Jamestown garnered the offensive board, and swung the ball to Tower, who hurled an awkward shot towards the hoop. It clanked off the back iron as the horn sounded.
Hastings was out-rebounded 38-23, and surrendered 15 offensive boards.
Douglas said she was slightly worried during crunch time without her trusty pair of guards, Shandra Farmer and Emma Grenfell, who both graduated in the spring.
“Our guards that we had out there haven’t been in that situation a lot,” Douglas said. “It’s just a different role and it is a lot of pressure out there.”
Hastings, which had one game canceled already, can benefit from playing more, the coach added.
“It’s hard for a young team to keep up this intensity when you don’t play a lot,” Douglas said. “We just need to get more games under our belt and play hard right from the beginning.”
Hastings trailed 6-0 from the tip and experienced scoring troubles on occasion. But the Broncos made “just enough plays.”
Taylor Beacom led four Broncos in double figures with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Schmit, Leners, and Dawson Knode each contributed 13 points to the cause. Ali Smith dished six assists and chipped in six points.
“We gutted it out, we got defensive rebounds when we needed to, we made two huge free throws when we needed to,” Douglas said. “It’s always better to learn from these moments after a win than after a loss.”
