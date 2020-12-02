Jina Douglas watched the game slip away from her Hastings College team late in the fourth quarter Wednesday night.
Douglas could pinpoint exactly where the Broncos faltered and Concordia seized control.
Straight out of a Hastings timeout, senior Kaitlyn Schmit turned the ball over and the Bulldogs capitalized, first with a lay in by Taysha Rushton and then with her free throw that accompanied the foul by Schmit on the other end.
“That was pretty much it at that point,” said Douglas, whose team was defeated 73-68 at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Rushton’s completion of the three-point play placed the Bulldogs ahead 67-66.
“That hurt more than anything,” Douglas continued. “If you just let her go and score two, then it’s a little bit different situation. You’re just kind of out of rhythm at that point.”
Concordia finished the game with nine unanswered points across the final 1 minute, 10 seconds to earn its sixth straight win following an 0-3 start.
Hastings (2-3, 2-2) committed five turnovers in the final three minutes, plus gave up two offensive rebounds that translated into Concordia buckets.
“We just have to be better with the little things down the stretch,” Douglas said.
The Broncos were without point guard Ali Smith for the final minute after she fouled out having scored 12 points and recorded three assists and three steals.
Smith’s two free throws with 1:41 on the clock put HC ahead 66-64, but the Broncos missed their final three attempts from the floor.
Concordia iced the game with a lay up by Averie Lambrecht and sets of bonus free throws by Rushton and Taylor Cockerill.
Hastings’ defense gave a winning effort, holding the Bulldogs to their second-lowest point total of the year.
“I thought defensively we were a little more locked in than we have been,” Douglas said. “Tonight proves that we can do it and now we just have to do it a little bit more consistently.”
The Broncos also showed an improved effort in rebounding, having been out-rebounded in each of their four games prior. HC won the battle on the boards narrowly Wednesday, 35-33.
“Concordia does a great job offensive rebounding, so that was a focus,” Douglas said. “We had really struggled defensive rebounding so I thought we did a much better job of that.”
Hastings trailed until freshman Elle Danley’s make with 2:30 left in the third. Concordia (6-3, 5-1) promptly responded with six straight points to end the frame and led 53-48 going to the fourth.
The Broncos opened the final period with an 11-2 run. Taylor Beacom, who tied with Schmit at 14 points for the team-high, connected on back-to-back shots before Smith made consecutive baskets. Danley’s only 3-pointer of the game capped the run.
“I think we got better tonight,” Douglas said, “we’ve just got to clean some things up late.”
Concordia’s Mackenzie Toomie trimmed the lead to one with a trey and started the Bulldogs’ sprint to the finish.
Cockerill scored a game-high 18 points for Concordia and shot 50%. Rushton added 13, Rebecca Higgins had 12, and Mackenzie Koepke finished with 10 for the Bulldogs.
Smith and freshman Carley Leners each scored 12 for the Broncos, who shot 41% on the night.
Hastings hits the road for four straight games and seven of the next eight, beginning Saturday at Northwestern.
“We’ll hopefully grow up a little bit on the road,” Douglas said.
CUNE (6-3, 5-1)..20 16 17 20 — 73
HC (2-3, 2-2).......13 16 19 18 — 66
Concordia (73)
Taylor Cockerill 7-14 4-4 18, Rebecca Higgins 5-8 1-1 12, Rylee Pauli 2-6 1-2 5, Mackenzie Koepke 3-8 1-2 10, Chloe Schumacher 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Farrell 2-4 1-2 6, Averie Lambrecht 1-1 2-2 4, Faith Troshynski 0-3 0-0 0, Kendal Brigham 0-1 0-0 0, Mackenzie Toomey 2-3 0-0 5, Taysha Rushton 3-12 6-7 13, Bailey Conrad 0-1 0-0 0, Taryn Tracy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-61 16-20 73.
Hastings (66)
Ali Smith 3-7 6-6 12, Elle Danley 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor Beacom 6-10 0-0 14, Kaitlyn Schmit 5-13 2-2 14, Carley Leners 4-11 4-9 12, Allison Bauer 1-5 0-0 2, Dawson Knode 2-4 0-0 4, Natalia Dick 1-1 3-5 5, Karli Hale 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-56 15-22 66.
3-pt FG: Concordia 7-22 (Cockerill 0-2, Higgins 1-4, Koepke 3-5, Farrell 1-2, Troshynski 0-3, Brigham 0-1, Toomey 1-1, Rushton 1-4), Hastings 5-18 (Smith 0-2, Danley 1-2, Beacom 2-4, Schmit 2-6, Bauer 0-4). Rebounds: Concordia 33 (Cockerill 7, Farrell 7), Hastings 35 (Knode 8). Assists: Concordia 8 (Rushton 3), Hastings 10 (Smith 3). Steals: Concordia 11 (Koepke 3), Hastings 9 (Smith 3). Blocked shots: Concordia 1 (Pauli 1), Hastings (Neb.) 0. Turnovers: Concordia 22, Hastings 25.
HC men
Hastings College men’s coach Bill Gavers thought his team played 30 good minutes of basketball Wednesday night.
“But we’ve got to put 40 (minutes) together,” he said.
Hastings and Concordia traded blows in the first half before the Bulldogs took a three-point edge into the break.
The Broncos kept pace with the Bulldogs for the first seven minutes or so of the second half, but Concordia’s conversion in transition allowed a slim lead to balloon into an eventual 86-77 victory at Lynn Farrell Arena.
The Bulldogs led by as much as 18 points late in the second half before both teams replaced their starters.
“We broke down a little bit,” Gavers said. “It doesn’t take much in this league, just a little stretch. I thought they hurt us in transition when they made their run. They got some 3s where we didn’t get matched up, they got some stuff at the rim and they took a 10-point lead.”
HC worked all week on movement and cutting, Gavers said. The Broncos used that to the tune of a handful of early leads in the back-and-forth first half.
Concordia powered through with its forcing of turnovers and mistakes out of the Broncos.
“There’s an old saying, ‘Victory favors those who make the fewest mistakes.’ Well, mistakes can be defined in different ways,” Gavers said. “They can be mental, physical. Again, we just have shore up some of those things.”
Hastings received 19 points apiece from Mason Hiemstra and Ben Juhl, and another 18 from Karson Gansebom.
Concordia’s Justin Wiersema splashed a game-high 29 and Gage Smith poured in 20.
Hastings dropped its fourth straight game and now heads on a three-game road trip, beginning with Northwestern.
Gavers doesn’t believe his players will drop their heads, but wants them to stay the course.
“When you’re on a little bit of a losing streak it’s easy to get discouraged,” he said. “But the exact opposite should happen. You should become more determined, you should stay together, and I think we have that.”
