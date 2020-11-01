The Hastings College men’s basketball team has gotten off to a scorching start to the season. Through two games, the Broncos are averaging 104.5 points per game.
After scoring 119 points in a 30-point season-opening victory on Friday, HC put up 90 points on Saturday. But the Broncos are a team with a lot of new faces, and it’s going to take some time to get used to playing together. Even though it scored 90 points — a mark it hit just six times in 32 games last year — Hastings saw its lead disappear late in the game, as Tabor College rallied for a 94-90 win at Lloyd Wilson Field.
“Give (Tabor) credit. They’re an excellent team. They can attack the rim really well, and they made us pay,” said HC head coach Bill Gavers. “For us, it’s an opportunity to learn from an early season loss, and get a wakeup call, because there’s plenty of things for us to work on... There were a lot of end game situations that we need to continue working on in practice so we know what we need to be doing.
“We have a lot of new guys in so we’re still gelling and still working on things, particularly offensively, getting a feel for one another.”
In Friday’s win, Hastings College shot 59.1% from beyond the the 3-point line, and that hot shooting continued in the first half on Saturday. The Broncos were 6-for-11 in the opening 20 minutes for a 54.5% clip, but they cooled down in the second half, making just three of their 12 attempts (25%).
The Broncos also had trouble hanging onto the ball, racking up eight turnovers in the final 20 minutes.
Hastings shot 63.2% (12-for-19) from inside the arc in the second half, and a lot of that was from Dashawn Walker. After scoring 20 points in the season opener, he turned in a 31-point performance on Saturday, finishing the game 13-for-19 from the field. He was a big part of a Hastings surge that led to the Broncos going up seven points with under 10 minutes remaining.
“Dashawn is a dynamic player. He can play anywhere from the one to the five,” the HC coach said. “He’s just versatile. He can score inside and has excellent footwork. He’s a tough matchup. He can go out there and guard a point guard. He gives us some versatility that’s going to come in handy during the season. I think you’re going to see him continually grow.”
Tabor gradually chipped away at the Bronco lead as the second half progressed. Leon Marcikic and Nashom Carter really fueled the Bluejays’ rally in the second half. The two had little production in the first 20 minutes of the game, with Marcikic shooting just 2-for-6 and Carter playing just 3 minutes due to foul trouble. But they both took the reins in the second half, and scorched the Broncos with a combined 32 points in the second half.
Marcikic was 6-for-10 for 17 points after halftime while Carter was 4-for-9 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe for 15 second half points.Both players did most of their damage by attacking the rim, which became a little easier at the 9:01 mark when HC big man Matt O’Brien (6 feet, 10 inches) fouled out. O’Brien had five blocks before leaving the game.
“They got to the paint too much and then had a couple guys hit some big 3s that were just big time shots,” Gavers said. “Give them a lot of credit. They made a lot of good decisions and made some good basketball plays.”
Tabor out-rebounded Hastings 50-40, with the biggest advantage coming on the offensive glass. The Bluejays finished the game with 17 offensive boards to Hastings’ five. That kind of an advantage looms largely in a game decided by four points.
“They had 17 offensive rebounds and we had just five, so you’re talking about 12 extra possessions on that alone. Anytime you give up extra possessions it’s hard to win games,” Gavers said.
Marcikic’s 24 points led Tabor, while Carter finished with 18. Andre Nelson recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Walker was just one of three Broncos in double figures. Mason Hiemstra tallied 23 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season — he had two all of last year. Freshman Jared Mattley poured in 16 points after scoring 20 in Friday’s win.
Hastings College will be back in action Nov. 6 in the Concordia Classic, where it will play Manhattan Christian College. Gavers said his squad will be anxious to get back out there and get back on track in what the Broncos believe could be a special season.
“We have an opportunity to be an outstanding basketball team. Our guys know there’s a lot of work that goes into that,” he said.
Tabor (94)
Leon Marcikic 8-16 6-7 24, Elias Werth 0-0 0-0 0, Montel Stewart 6-13 2-2 16, Noah Brown IV 2-3 0-0 5, Kade Hemmert 0-2 0-0 0, Mark Emmanuel Jr. 0-6 0-0 0, Andre Nelson 9-19 1-2 21, Nashom Carter 5-10 6-7 18, Bobby Shanks 3-13 4-8 10. Totals 33-82 19-26 94
Hastings (90)
Jared Mattley 4-9 4-7 16, Matt O’Brien 2-4 2-2 7, Dashawn Walker 13-19 5-5 31, Ben Juhl 2-11 2-2 6, Shane Chamberlain 1-4 0-0 3, Karson Gansebom 2-4 0-0 4, Mason Hiemstra 5-14 10-13 23. Totals 29-65 23-29 90
Three-point field goals — Tabor 9-23 (Marcikic 2-5, Stewart 2-5, Brown IV 1-2, Hemmert 0-1, Nelson 2-5, Carter 2-3, Shanks 0-2); Hastings 9-23 (Mattley 4-6, O’Brien 1-2, Walker 0-2, Juhl 0-2, Chamberlain 1-4, Gansebom 0-1, Hiemstra 3-6). Rebounds — Tabor 50 (Nelson 10), Hastings 40 (Hiemstra 10). Fouled out — O’Brien, Walker. Assists — Tabor 15 (Carter 4, Shanks 4); Hastings 10 (Gansebom 3). Steals — Tabor 4 (Stewart 2); Hastings 2 (Chamberlain 1, Gansebom 1). Blocked shots — Tabor 2 (Brown IV 1, Nelson 1); Hastings 7 (O’Brien 5). Turnovers — Tabor 14; Hastings 12.
