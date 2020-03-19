Editor’s note: The following story originally appeared in the March 19, 2003, edition of the Hastings Tribune. This is just one of a series of stories throughout Tribland’s history that will be running while current sports events are on hold because of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The last in a long line of outstanding defensive efforts capped a second national championship season for the Hastings College women’s basketball team.
The Lady Broncos (33-5) shut down conference rival Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 59-53 Tuesday at the Sioux City Auditorium to become the second team ever to win consecutive NAIA Division II titles. “Last year was unbelievable. It had never been done by a team in Nebraska before,” HC coach Tony Hobson said. “To have it happen again, so many things have to go right. You just have to feel really fortunate.
“You’re thinking what have we done to deserve it so good.”
HC earned the crown by smothering DWU’s offense in front of 2,800 fans.
It was the Lady Broncs’ third win over the Tigers this season (25-13).
“To beat any team three times is tough, especially in a national championship game with this huge crowd,” senior center Elizabeth Herbek said. “It’s a tough atmosphere to play in. And to be able to beat them for a third time shows how much we wanted it.”
HC’s full-court defensive pressure was the deciding factor in the game.
The Lady Broncos forced 20 DWU turnovers, 15 of which came in the first half.
“We knew we had to get some things in the fullcourt if we wanted to beat them,” Hobson said. “They’re just too tough in the halfcourt.”
Guards Carrie Hofstetter, Carly Stucky and Jami Lipker harassed Tiger point guard Amanda Williams the entire night, forcing her to turn the ball over 10 times while disrupting the DWU offense. The Lady Broncos wore down and frustrated Williams with constant in-your-face pressure.
“We knew that was their weakness,” Hofstetter said. “They didn’t have very good ballhandlers besides her. We really stressed putting a lot of pressure on her early. That was the key.”
If there was a play that symbolized the Tigers struggles, it was a steal and layup by Hofstetter at the end of the first half.
As Lipker and Stucky sandwiched Williams near midcourt, Hofstetter picked her pocket and went in for an uncontested basket to give HC a 32-24 lead. The play capped a 12-2 Lady Bronco run that broke open a tight game.
Freshman Lynnze Martinsen’s driving left-handed finger roll ignited the surge, which also included free throws by Herbek and Lipker and a three-pointer by Hofstetter. Lipker also had a steal and basket just prior to Hofstetter’s.
“I just thought that kind of set the tone for the rest of the game,” Hobson said. “They were trying to play catch-up the rest fo the time. We got them in a little bit of a hole. And as low scoring game as it was, an eight-point lead wasn’t bad.”
Baskets by Herbek, Hofstetter and Stephanie Shaw combined with two Sandy Gowen free throws allowed the Lady Broncos to extend their lead to 13 early in the second half.
HC kept a comfortable cushion until DWU put together an 12-2 run of its own to pull within three at 54-51 with 2:14 to go. Victoria Drefs, one of three Tiger players to finish with 12 points, had three baskets during that stretch.
Desperately needing a basket, HC turned to Herbek — the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She scored the final two of her game-high 16 points on a jumper with 1:17 to go.
HC clinched the game with three free throws.
“We stayed composed,” Herbek said. “We’ve been in this situation. We stayed composed, even when they made a run.”
Dakota Wesleyan (53)
Drefs 6-10 0-0 12, Ellefson 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 4-14 3-4 12, DeWolf 4-8 0-0 10, Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Faulhaber 6-8 0-0 12. Totals: 23-51 3-4 53.
Hastings (59)
Shaw 3-9 0-0 6, Herbek 7-15 2-5 16, Stucky 2-9 2-2 6, Hofstetter 4-12 1-2 12, Lipker 5-9 3-4 13, Huerta 0-0 0-0 0, Gowen 0-0 2-2 2, Martinsen 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 23-58 10-15 59.
Halftime score — HC 32, DWU 24. Three-point field goals — DWU 4-17 (Ellefson 0-1, Morgan 1-4, DeWolf 2-5, Williams 1-6), HC 3-9 (Stucky 0-2, Hofstetter 3-5, Lipker 0-1, Martinsen 0-1). Rebounds — DWU 36 (Morgan 12), HC 21 (Shaw 9). Assists — DWU 13 (Williams 4), HC 8 (Hofstetter 5). Turnovers — DWU 20, HC 10. Total fouls — DWU 14, HC 11. Fouled out — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.