Hastings College track and field head coach Ryan Mahoney figured some of his athletes would be frustrated during Friday’s Bronco invite.
Not only did it kick off the outdoor season, which means dealing with Mother Nature’s elements; it also meant running longer distances and events not offered during the indoor portion that runs from December to early March.
“It’s hard because the kids think they’re going to come and be one step ahead of where they left off indoor,” said Mahoney, the Broncos’ eighth-year head coach. “There is a reset process because you get a little bit of downtime in between (the seasons) and you come back and have to recharge.”
But a gusty day of sunshine and warmth outweighs the first results of the spring. Still, Hastings finished first in eight women’s events and three men’s events.
The women are transitioning from a highly successful showing at indoor nationals last month where they had seven top 10 finishes.
Lauren Tamayo, a junior from Ralston, won the high jump and 100-meter hurdles on Friday and also catapulted Hastings’ 1,600 relay team into a lead it wouldn’t relinquish with her speedy second leg. She ran the same leg during the team’s 400 relay win.
Tamayo cleared 5 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the high jump, sprinted a 14.23 in hurdles and aided the relay team to a 4:07.44 finish to cap the day.
“She’s special,” Mahoney said of Tamayo. “She’s just a stud at all she does.”
Karsen Sears, a junior from Grand Island, edged her teammate Daisy Maessner in the long jump, reaching 18-7 while Maessner ended the day at 18-5 3/4.
Julyah Wilson, a junior from Aurora, Colo., claimed gold in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.09. Maessner, a junior from Kearney, took silver (12.34).
Aleisha McDonald, a junior from Tecumseh, won the 1,500 by nearly eight seconds after posting a 5:07.89. Madison Gerken, a freshman from McCool, was second (5:15.76).
Veronica Pinkerton, a freshman from Beatrice, won the 800 (2:26.06). Tiersa Darley, a senior from Scottsbluff, broke the school record in javelin with her toss of 143-6.
“When I got here the women were a team with just individuals and just weren’t very good,” Mahoney said. “Now, when I talk to the powerhouse teams, they talk about ‘Hey, we’ve got a lot of good teams here,’ and they mention us.
“I told them, ‘You have established yourself as a top 10 team now.’ Now, we’ve got to take it to that next level where instead of being a top 10 team, we’re top four.”
Mahoney is confident the women’s team can reach that point, especially considering its depth and only a sprinkling of seniors in the mix.
He believed an indoor national title was a very real possibility. He believes an outdoor trophy isn’t that far a stretch, either.
“If you’e a team that is consistently top four getting on the award stand,” Mahoney said, “You’re going to win every now and then.”
The men’s team lacks the depth the women have, but Mahoney feels if a few more athletes can score points, they can be in the same conversation.
After all, Juba McClay, a junior from Mesa, Ariz., won the triple jump indoor national championship last month. He accounted for the majority of the points scored at the national meet by the Bronco men.
McClay won again Friday with his leap of 45-7 1/4.
Others like sprinter Paul Plowcha, who won Friday’s 110 hurdles with his 14.75; Brian Clausen, the 400 hurdle winner (57.78); and throwers Justin Villars and Tyler Summers, who were second in discus (162-0) and hammer (194-3), respectively, Friday.
“Our job as coaches is to get a little more depth on the men’s side,” Mahoney said. “We’ve got to do kind of what we’ve done with the women and build that complete team around them.”
The Broncos, which raced against the likes of Midland and Concordia on Friday, only participate in three more meets before the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet at the end of April.
“It’s just going to feel incredibly short and go by fast,” Mahoney said of the spring season. “I told our athletes, we really don’t have time for setbacks. It’s no always in your control, but there isn’t time to get injured or mess around. You’ve got to go, go, go.”
Former local athlete showings
Adams Central graduates Grace Reiman and Hannah Mulligan donned their Concordia kits on the track Friday, as did Davenport product Rylee Haecker.
Reiman won the only event she ran, the 5,000-meter run, finishing in 20:37.66. Mulligan placed second in the 200 with her time of 25.42 seconds and was fifth in the 100 (12.48). Haecker took silver in the 800 (2:26.33).
Matthew Welton, from Hastings High, ran fourth for Midland in the 400 (53.62) and sixth in the 200 (22.85).
Former Blue Hill Bobcat Maccoy Menke was sixth in the 800 (2:08.97) and Olivia Buschow was eighth in discus (141-6).
Bronco open results
Men’s individual results
Hammer Throw
1, Jacob Cornelio, CUNE, 203-06; 2, Tyler Summers, HC, 194-03; 3, Dylan Kucera, MID, 180-05; 4, Chris Wren, CUNE, 178-08; 5, Justin Villars, HC, 163-03; 6, Jerod Peters, CUNE, 162-0
Javelin
1, Jackson Armitage, CUNE, 142-05; 2, Rees Lyon, CUNE, 141-05; 3, Zack Gentry, CUNE, 130-02; 4, Marc Freiberg, CUNE, 122-06; 5, Walker Shaw, CUNE, 120-09; 6, Devon Evert, HC, 92-05
Long jump
1, Cody Williams, CUNE, 22-09; 2, Eli Hustad, MID, 22-5 1/4; 3, Juba McClay, HC, 22-2 1/2; 4, Joel Rathe, CUNE, 21-6 3/4; 5, Jacob Jennings, CUNE, 21-02; 6, Abba Muhammad II, MID, 21-1 1/4
Triple jump
1, Juba McClay, HC, 45-7 1/4; 2, Cade Lutz, CUNE, 42-1 1/2; 3, Jayson Frank, CUNE, 40-8 1/4; 4, Eli Hustad, MID, 40-4 1/4
Pole vault
1, Zach Zohner, CUNE, 14-7 1/4; 2, Chase Barry, CUNE, 14-1 1/4; 3, Dustin Klingsporn, HC, 14-1 1/4; 4, Ian Bauer, HC, 14-1 1/4; 5, Tucker Platt, CUNE, 13-1 1/2; 6, Rees Lyon, CUNE, 13-1 1/2
High jump
1, Shandon Reitzell, MID, 6-8 3/4; 2, Wyatt Loga, CUNE, 6-4 3/4; 3, Ross McMahon, MID, 6-2 3/4; 4, Jayson Frank, CUNE, 5-8 3/4
Shot put
1, Dylan Kucera, MID, 57-8 1/2; 2, Jerod Peters, CUNE, 51-03; 3, Josh Lewis, MID, 51-1 3/4; 4, Justin Villars, HC, 51-0 3/4; 5, Alphonse Jackson, Y, 47-11 3/4; 6, Darien Semedo, CUNE, 47-9 1/4
Discus
1, Dylan Kucera, MID, 162-11; 2, Justin Villars, HC, 162-0; 3, Jacob Cornelio, CUNE, 154-02; 4, Patrick Hudson, HC, 146-04; 5, Angel Garcia, HC, 143-0; 6, Andy Amos, CUNE, 143-0
110 hurdles
1, Paul Plowcha, HC, 14.75; 2, Jarod Belden, Y, 15.96; 3, Carson Woodward, MID, 16.25; 4, Jeremiah Reeser, CUNE, 17.59; 5, Cody Williams, CUNE, 17.80
100
1, Adrien Patigny, MID, 10.85; 2, Jordan Norton, Y, 10.96; 3, Cade Kieckner, CUNE, 10.99; 4, Joel Rathe, CUNE, 11.24; 5, Brian Clausen, HC, 11.53; 6, Shane Smith, HC, 11.58
1,500
1, Jose Gonzalez, MID, 4:16.55; 2, Christian Van Cleave, CUNE, 4:17.47; 3, Hosea Kiptoo, Y, 4:28.25; 4, Des Debesh, BEL, 4:30.26; 5, Cameron Gray, CUNE, 4:33.75; 6, Edrei Murillo, BEL, 4:35.66
400 relay
1, CUNE 43.10; 2, Hastings DNF
400
1, Colton Meyer, CUNE, 51.28; 2, Anthony Hodson, Y, 51.80; 3, Ivan Varela, HC, 52.95; 4, Matthew Welton, MID, 53.62; 5, Ian Meek, Y, 53.76; 6, Shandon Reitzell, MID, 54.33
800
1, Camden Sesna, CUNE, 2:05.11; 2, Nick Price, CUNE, 2:06.41; 3, Micah Willweber, CUNE, 2:07.45; 4, Ethan Ideus, CUNE, 2:07.79; 5, Joe Ruffcorn, Y, 2:08.94; 6, Maccoy, Menke, CUNE, 2:08.97
400 hurdles
1, Brian Clausen, HC, 57.78; 2, Henry Reimer, CUNE, 58.53; 3, Nick Edwards, HC, 58.87; 4, Shane Smith, HC, 59.56; 5, Jarod Belden, Y, 1:03.95; 6, Marc Freiberg, CUNE, 1:04.89
200
1, Adrien Patigny, MID, 21.34; 2, Cade Kleckner, CUNE, 21.35; 3, Jacob Jennings, CUNE, 22.08; 4, Colton Meyer, CUNE, 22.17; 5, Jordan Norton, Y, 22.35; 6, Matthew Welton, MID, 22.85
5,000
1, Logan Kaliff, Y, 17:10.87; 2, Des Debesh, BEL, 17:46.33; 3, Zach Hole, HC, 18:08.43; 4, Tatum Jelleberg, HC, 18:45.63; 5, Dixon Kiptoo, BEL, 19:09.28
1,600 relay
1, York 3:48.14; 2, York B 3:49.79
Women’s individual results
Hammer throw
1, Adrianna Shaw, CUNE, 177-02; 2, Sarah Ragland, CUNE, 174-03; 3, Bethany Shaw, CVUNE, 160-05; 4, Kiara Anderson, HC, 159-09; 5, Alli Owings, CUNE, 151-06; 6, Morgan DeJong, CUNE, 149-02
Javelin
1, Elizabeth Stottlemyre, CUNE, 148-01; 2, Tiersa Darley, HC, 143-06; 3, Josie Peterson, HC, 119-05; 4, Rian Boub, MID, 103-11; 5, Skylar Kreifeis, CUNE, 98-03; 6, Mackenzie Ferrell, CUNE, 95-11
Long jump
1, Karsen Sears, HC, 18-07; 2, Daisy Masser, HC, 18-5 3/4; 3, Cara Olson, CUNE, 17-09; 4, Katie Levert, CUNE, 17-05; 5, Jamey Broman, CUNE, 17-1 1/2; 6, Gabby Diamond, CUNE, 16-11 1/4
Triple jump
1, Taylor Moes, CUNE, 36-2 1/4; 2, Averie Lambrecht, CUNE, 34-09; 3, Gemma Seevers, CUNE, 33-1 3/4; 4, Sarah Heck, CUNE, 33-0 1/2
Pole vault
1, Josie Puelz, CUNE, 12-11 1/2; 2, Abigail Collingham, HC, 12-11 1/2; 3, Erin Mapson, CUNE, 12-7 1/2; 4, Josie Peterson, HC, 11-7 3/4; 5, Wendy van Nes, MID, 11-3 3/4; 6, Tiers Darley, HC, 10-10
High jump
1, Lauren Tamayo, HC, 5-2 1/2; 2, Mackenzie Koepke, CUNE, 5-0 1/2; 3, Amy Richert, CUNE, 5-0 1/2; 4, Grace Reimer, CUNE, 4-8 3/4; 4, Morgan Schutte, CUNE, 4-8 3/4; 4, Skylar Kreisels, CUNE, 4-8 3/4
Shot put
1, Adrianna Shaw, CUNE, 46-10; 2, Elle Luehr, CUNE, 44-5 1/2; 3, Jordyn Anderson, CUNE, 42-5 1/2; 4, Bri Eckerberg, Y, 42-4 3/4; 5, Abigail Gerber, CUNE, 42-3 1/2; 6, Kiara Anderson, HC, 42-1 1/4.
Discus
1, Erin Painter, CUNE, 159-11; 2, Adrianna Shaw, CUNE, 151-0; 3, Sara Huss, CUNE, 146-10; 4, Morgan De Jong, CUNE, 145-05; 5, Alli Owings, CUNE, 145-03; 6, Jessa Eden, HC, 145-0
100 hurdles
1, Lauren Tamayo, HC, 14.23; 2, Sarah Lewis, CUNE, 14.63; 3, Dayris Bonillas, HC, 15.37; 4, Emily Loy, CUNE<,15.70; 5, Josie Puels, CUNE, 16.06; 6, Amy Richert, CUNE, 16.07
100
1, Julyah Wilson, HC, 12.09; 2, Daisy Massner, HC, 12.34; 3, Amira Cummings, CUNE, 12.35; 4, Brianna Florvilus, Y, 12.44; 5, Hannah Mulligan, CUNE, 12.48; 6, Cora Olson, CUNE, 12.50
1,500
1, Aleisha McDonald, HC, 5:07.89; 2, Madison Gerken, HC, 5:15.76; 3, Vivian Sanchez, MID, 5:18.23; 4, Madilynn Edwards, MID, 5:21.54; 5, Maria Geesaman, Y, 5:25.20; 6, Hannah Dehart, Y, 5:31.97
400 relay
1, Hastings 47.74; 2, CUNE 49.29; 3, York 49.98
400
1, Rachel Battershell, CUNE, 57.46; 2, Rebecca Weddell, CUNE, 1:04.90; 3, Kellie Rhodes, CUNE, 1:06.08
800
1, Veronica Pinkerton, HC, 2:26.06; 2, Rylee Haecker, CUNE, 2:26.33; 3, Keri Bauer, CUNE, 2:28.13; 4, Kailey Weichel, CUNE, 2:36.22; 5, Lainey Werts, CUNE, 2:37.01; 6, Landry Hinkson, HC, 2:37.07
400 hurdles
1, Sarah Lewis, CUNE, 1:05.91; 2, Rhys Maxey, HC, 1:10.35; 3, Kennedy Mogul, CUNE, 1:10.44; 4, Grace Reimer, CUNE, 1:14.91; 5, Alyssa Shaw, Y, 1:20.76
200
1, Brianna Florvilus, Y, 25.27; 2, Hannah Mulligan, CUNE, 25.42; 3, Sarah Lewis, CUNE, 25.95; 4, Sarah Lewis, CUNE, 25.95; 5, Amy Richert, CUNE, 26.00; 4, Emily Loy, CUNE, 26.08; 6, Sydni Schernikau, CUNE, 26.13
5,000
1, Grace Reiman, CUNE, 20:37.66; 2, Sam Crossett, HC, 21:13.66; 3, Elizabeth Baade, HC, 21:40.02; 4, Emily Grant, HC, 24:30.52; 5, Carley Davis, HC, 24:40.52; 6, Erin Kahnk, MID, 25:03.86
1,600 relay
1, Hastings 4:07.44; 2, CUNE 4:16.15; 3, York 4:18.75; 4, Hastings B 4:28.57; 5, York B 4:40.91
