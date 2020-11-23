Over the final 25 minutes of Monday’s game against Jamestown, the Hastings College men’s basketball team outscored the Jimmies 54-44. But the Broncos biggest problem was they allowed themselves to fall into a 19-point hole before they really started playing.
Despite the early woes, Hastings College cut the 19-point deficit down to just four points late in the second half, but Jamestown made the plays the needed to down the stretch to hold on for a 77-68 victory at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“The very slow start killed us. We battled and competed, but offensively we weren’t very good. We were impatient in the first half. In the second half I thought we were patient, we got some ball movement, we got some cutters; we got it down to four under four minutes, but we used a lot of energy to get to that point. We’ve got to get off to better starts.”
The matchup pitted the top two scoring teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown lived up to the billing early in the game, but the Broncos didn’t. Hastings started the game making just three of its first 17 attempts from the field, as the Broncos had only eight points through the first 10 minutes, 15 seconds of the game.
With 5:54 remaining in the opening half, the Jimmies increased their lead to 33-14, tied for the largest advantage of the night. But Hastings College turned up the intensity on the defensive end and started making shots. HC outscored Jamestown 13-7 the rest of the first half, despite the Jimmies hitting a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining.
Gavers said the late push gave his team a boost heading into the locker room for halftime, as HC trailed 40-27.
“Our guys have tremendous fight, they have tremendous will, they have tremendous determination; we just have to work on execution on both ends of the floor,” the coach said. “The fight, will, determination is all good, but we have to continue to work on execution.”
The lead again reached 19 points in the second half, but again the Broncos battled back. After trailing 58-39 at the 13:09 mark, Hastings went on a 27-12 run over the next 9:37 of the game, pulling within 70-66 on a bucket by Dashawn Walker, who finished with a game-high 24 points on the night.
But HC’s rally fell short, as Hastings managed just two points in the final 3:32. Jamestown’s leading scorer Mason Walters, who averages just over 26 points per game, was held in check most of the night; though, he made plays in the minutes to carry the Jimmies, scoring five of the team’s final seven points and hauling in two huge rebounds to fend off the Broncos.
“(Karson) Gansbom just battled like crazy and Chamberlain battled like crazy on Walters. They just took a lot of pride and they were physical. Our defensive effort was there; we just have to work on offensive execution, particularly when people make runs. When people make runs we tend to try to do it ourselves. We have to understand that moving the ball and getting a great shot when someone is on the run is paramount.”
Neither team came close to their average points per game, with both squads scoring just above a 92-point per game clip. But the Bronco defense really threw the Jimmies out of whack. Jamestown averages 55% field goal shooting and hits 39.2% of its shots from beyond the arc — both figures lead the GPAC. Against Hastings College however, Jamestown shot just 39.2% from the floor and 28.2% from long range.
Walker’s 24 points and eight rebounds were both team highs. Ben Juhl added 17 points, and Jared Mattley tallied 12 points.
Walters added 20 rebounds to his 13 points, while Allante Pickens led Jamestown with 20 points. The Jimmies won the rebounding battle 56-37, with 19 of those boards coming on the offensive glass. Gavers said that’s one aspect the Broncos really need to clean up.
“They’re an excellent rebounding team. We felt like that was going to be a big area. I thought we battled hard; we got bodies on bodies... But that’s an area we have to be better. We have to get more offensive rebounds and we have to limit the other team’s second chances,” Gavers said.
Hastings College will be off until the calendar flips over, with the next contest being at home on Dec. 2, when the Broncos host Concordia at 8 p.m.
Jamestown (N.D.) (4-2)
Brady Birch 1-5 0-0 2, Brock Schrom 7-13 1-4 15, Devan Praska 1-5 0-0 2, Marc Kjos 5-15 0-3 15, Mason Walters 6-13 1-2 13, Tanner Slag 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Woodford 0-0 0-0 0, Will Cordes 3-10 2-2 10, Allante’ Pickens 8-18 0-0 20, Kyler McGillis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 4-11 77
Hastings (3-3)
Jared Mattley 5-13 1-2 12, Matt O’Brien 3-7 0-0 7, Dashawn Walker 10-15 4-5 24, Ben Juhl 8-13 0-0 17, Evan Kingston 0-0 0-0 0, Shane Chamberlain 0-3 0-0 0, Karson Gansebom 1-6 2-2 4, Mason Hiemstra 1-13 1-2 4. Totals 28-70 8-11 68
Three-points field goals — Jamestown (N.D.) 11-39 (Praska 0-2, Kjos 5-15, Walters 0-1, Cordes 2-7, Pickens 4-14), Hastings 4-18 (Mattley 1-5, O’Brien 1-2, Juhl 1-3, Chamberlain 0-2, Gansebom 0-3, Hiemstra 1-3). Rebounds — Jamestown (N.D.) 56 (Walters 20), Hastings 37 (Walker 8). Assists — Jamestown (N.D.) 17 (Pickens 6), Hastings 9 (Walker 3). Steals — Jamestown (N.D.) 4 (Kjos 3), Hastings 6 (Gansebom 2, Hiemstra 2). Blocked shots — Jamestown (N.D.) 4 (Birch 2), Hastings 3 (O’Brien 2). Turnovers — Jamestown (N.D.) 10, Hastings 8.
