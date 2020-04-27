Editor’s note: The following story originally appeared in the Feb. 5, 1996, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
No matter how you look at it, Saturday night was made for the Hastings College men’s basketball team.
While senior Brian Kobs moved into the top spot on the school’s all-time scoring list, the Broncos dominated NAIA Division II No. 4 Concordia in recording a 101-88 win before 1,513 fans at Kiewit Gymnasium.
The win capped a huge week for the Broncos. Hastings downed NCAA Division II once-rated Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday. Saturday’s win was Hastings’ first over the Bulldogs since 1994.
“We went in the Kearney game with the attitude that we were going to leave it all on the floor,” said sophomore Chad Beezley, who scored a career-high 28 points against Concordia. “We knew we had to do the same tonight and we came away with an even bigger win. This is the time of year we need to be playing strong.”
Hastings coach Mike Trader said this week proves that the team doesn’t give up.
“No one on this team lost faith,” he said.
Hastings (13-10, 4-4) proved that.
Concordia (20-4, 6-2) bolted out to an 8-2 lead and led 17-15 before Hastings went on a six-point run keyed by Chad Spady. After the Bulldogs came back to lead 27-26, three-pointers by Kobs and Dave Teixeira and a deuce from Pete Ferguson boosted the Broncos to a 34-27 advantage.
A technical foul called on the Concordia bench helped Hastings to a 38-27. lead with 3:51 left in the first half. The Broncos didn’t let up, pulling away for a 48-34 halftime lead.
Hastings held Concordia guns Bret Walter and Darin Engelhart to a combined five points in the first half.
“Hastings shot the ball very well in the first half and some of our guys weren’t hitting,” Concordia coach Grant Schmidt said. “It is tough to play Hastings in Hastings when you get behind by that kind of deficit.”
Schmidt found out just how tough as his Bulldogs couldn’t cut into the Bronco lead early in the second half.
While Pete Ferguson dominated the boards — garnering 12 of his game-high 17 rebounds in the second half — teammates Kobs, Beezley and Spady stayed hot from the field.
The Broncos led 72-59 with 8:53 left when Kobs canned a three-pointer from the right wing to give him 21 points for the game and the top spot on the Broncos’ all-time scoring list.
The game was stopped briefly as Kobs was presented the game ball in front of a standing ovation. Kobs went on to finish with a career-high 32 to push his career total to 2,054.
When the game resumed, so did the Bulldogs’ offense as a seven-point run pulled Concordia within 75-68 with 7:20 remaining.
The Broncos pulled back up 82-68 with 6:19 left. But that’s when Engelhart caught fire. Engelhart, the NIAC player of. the year last year, unleashed three 3-point. bombs. from 25-feet or further over the next five minutes to help pull the Bulldogs within six, 91-85, with 1:40 left.
“I knew they would make a run,” Trader said. “But I also had a feeling we would handle it tonight.”
The Broncos held on as Kobs was fouled and sent to the free-throw line two times in a row. He made all four free throws for a 95-85 lead with 35 seconds left.
Engelhart unleashed another 25-footer to make it 95-88. But Kobs was fouled again and made two more free throws with 27 seconds left and Beezley added two with 20 seconds remaining to secure the game.
“It got to the point in the second half where we were struggling and playing desperation basketball,” Schmidt said. “We never felt out of it. We just let them get too big of a lead too early.”
Spady followed Kobs and Beezley with 20 points and six rebounds. In all, Hastings outrebounded Concordia 40-20 in the game.
Scott Ernstmeyer paced the Bulldogs with 31 points.
