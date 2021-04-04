The few fans in attendance wearing orange and black — the ones who maybe did or didn’t trail the Jamestown Jimmies from almost straight down Highway 281 from their North Dakota town to this Nebraska city — celebrated on Lloyd Wilson Field’s turf Saturday afternoon.
The Jimmies welcomed their small, faithful following down from the metal bleachers on an 80-degree day to an even warmer playing surface just moments after the fifth-seeded visitors knocked off the host and No. 4-seed Hastings College Broncos 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
Without context, the party on the north half of the field following the full 90 minutes might’ve seemed over the top.
Put into perspective, the fete was deserved by the Jimmies, who for the first time in seven meetings dating back to 2009 beat the traditional juggernaut Broncos.
“We were here in the playoffs last year and lost 2-0, and the year before that we came down and lost in the semis, so, yeah, I think it was a big relief off of our chest that we came down and took care of it,” said Jamestown coach Nick Becker.
The Jimmies scored two unanswered goals to secure their trip to the semifinals where they’ll meet No. 1 seed Briar Cliff.
Following its first goal, Hastings, which scrambled defensively almost all match, hardly managed any scoring chances.
“It’s been a thorn in our side,” Becker said. “(Hastings) has scored first on us almost every single time and it’s been on their first shot. So, as soon as the first shot went it, we’re like ‘OK, let’s bounce back.’ And we did a good job of reminding each other to bounce back and that resiliency and to score two goals was important.”
Dekota Schubert put the Broncos on the board in the 21st minute with a strike from 25 yards out that skipped past the Jamestown keeper’s left side and hugged the right post.
Schubert managed two of the three Hastings shots on goal for the match.
Jamestown peppered HC senior keeper Sarah Carpenter with 18 shots, nine on goal.
“We switched recently to a different style of play,” Becker said. “I think that’s what allowed us to get a little more continuity on the field and I think that led to more possession, more chances, and we were able to put a couple of those in.”
Kamryn Fiscus’ corner in the 37th minute was deflected by Eve Hoppe at the top of the box to the left foot of Autumn Opperud, who produced the equalizer.
In the 55th, Claire Struble’s cross from the far side found the head of a streaking Penelope Hoppe for the eventual game-winner.
“We always come out super strong, but then we settle,” said HC senior Courtney Doeschot. “When we come out of the locker room, it was even, so you can’t really get much of a better opportunity to come out and change the scoreline.
“Sometimes it just doesn’t fall your way. (Jamestown) had a really nice cross in and those are really tough to stop. I think if we had a couple more opportunities on goal, we could easily have put one away. But it was a tough game.”
Doeschot, one of four seniors, benefitted from the split soccer season. In the end, after four games back on the pitch — games she certainly didn’t think she’d be lacing up the boots for after pursuing an aggressive career path in nursing — Doeschot was simply thankful.
“I think my appreciation just grew because of how much I took for granted,” she said, fighting tears. “It’s kind of hard to think about. I’d go to work and then I’d go train for a couple hours and now I don’t get to do it.
“Obviously, I wanted to be able to go as far as possible, but to have a couple games to play again and with my (senior) class, it means a lot.”
The Broncos end the season 12-6 under first-year coach Jade Ovendale.
