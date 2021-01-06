The lineup for the Hastings College men’s basketball team has had some new looks throughout the season. Mason Hiemstra, Karson Gansebom, and Ben Juhl are the only current Broncos to have started more than two games this season, and HC is 15 games into the year. Going into Wednesday’s game, that trio of starters has played in nearly three times the number of minutes as the rest of the team.
That kind of turnover on a team’s roster will take a heavy toll on the squad’s performance, but it has not decreased the Broncos’ intensity and effort on the floor. The first half was a grind for Hastings College, but it found itself trailing Briar Cliff by just five. Until the talent and cohesion of the Chargers helped them run away from the Broncos in the second half, en route to a 104-75 victory.
“Our guys are battling hard. We have a lot of different guys that are playing right now that made some contributions,” said HC head coach Bill Gavers.
Hastings is not a team that probably won’t win the rebound battle against many teams, but it had more than double the boards Briar Cliff had in the first half. Add that to the fact that HC shot 60.7% from the floor and you would assume that the Broncos were in leading the Chargers.
But Hastings College’s inexperience led to 12 first-half turnovers, and Briar Cliff hit seven 3-pointer in the opening 20 minutes to help build a 46-41 halftime lead.
“I thought our urgency level was really good in the first half... The thing that really hurt us the first half was turnovers; we’re averaging about 10 a game and we had 12 in the first half,” Gavers said. “Some of them were really silly. (Briar Cliff was) switching aggressively, and as a passer you have to know that, and we kind of just threw it to the guy that was switching. Other than that, our execution was good, our toughness was good — but you can’t turn the ball over that many times.”
Briar Cliff came out in the second half scorching the net, especially from beyond the arc. The Chargers scored 17 of the first 20 points in the initial 4 minutes, 22 seconds of the period, making five treys along the way. Briar Cliff shot 12-for-19 from 3-point range in the second half, finishing the night shooting 52.8 percent (19-for-36) from beyond the arc.
Quinn Vesey made seven of his nine attempts from 3, totaling 29 points. Jaden Kleinhesselink made five treys and tallied a game-high 31 points.
Hastings’ bright spot came from the play of Juhl, who scored 30 points on 13-for-22 shooting. With the Broncos losing players that started the year consistently putting the ball in the basket, Juhl has had to step up his point production the last few games. He’s averaging 18.3 points per game in the last three games for HC.
“Ben’s a very dynamic player,” Gavers said. “He’s starting to get his rhythm back... He’s a great kid — extremely coachable, extremely tough, a shot maker. It was a fabulous performance by him. I think you’ll see that often.
“He’s a great kid and is really dialed in on what’s going on.”
Gansebom finished the night with 15 points, while Hiemstra added 11 points and also snatched nine rebounds to lead all players. Ashton Valentine, a St. Cecilia graduate, set his career high in points with 12 off of the bench. He went 5-for-7 on the night and recorded four steals.
Gavers knows he’s asking a lot of players to take on bigger roles than anticipated at the beginning of the season, but he’s seeing them meet the challenge head on.
“Our chemistry is good, our toughness is good, our commitment to one another is excellent — we just have to be able to start second halves better,” he said. “The fight of this group is excellent. There’s nobody in the locker room quitting. We have 11 guys in uniform that are battling hard and selling out for one another, and we have tremendous leadership in Mason Hiemstra and Karson Gansebom — our two captains.”
The Broncos have now given up more than 100 points in three of their last seven games, and now they’ll prepare to hit the road and play the eighth-ranked team in the country in Morningside. The Mustangs beat HC 86-67 when the two teams met earlier this season on Dec. 20, 2020.
“We’ll have to be very, very disciplined against (Morningside),” the coach said. “The key area is going to be the glass. They hurt us on the boards last time, so we have to make sure we have five guys sticking their nose in there getting hits. You might not get the rebound, but poke it away from somebody, keep the ball alive and do those types of things.”
Briar Cliff (8-7)
Ethan Freidel 1-7 0-0 3, Quinten Vasa 4-8 0-0 8, Jaden Kleinhesselink 11-14 4-4 31, Jake Carley 0-1 0-0 0, Wil Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Nick Hoyt 5-6 3-4 15, Codey Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Kruger 0-0 0-0 0, Conner Groves 1-4 0-0 3, Quinn Vesey 10-12 2-2 29, Matthew Stilwill 1-1 0-0 2, Andrew Gibb 2-4 0-1 5, Spencer Schorg 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-63 9-11 104
Hastings (4-10)
Ben Juhl 13-22 3-5 30, Logan Schuldt 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Valentine 5-7 2-2 12, Evan Kingston 0-2 0-0 0, Hayden Grint 0-0 0-0 0, Bragan Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Karson Gansebom 6-13 0-0 15, Mason Hiemstra 5-13 0-2 11, Braden Kizer 1-4 0-0 2, Dylan Richman 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 32-65 5-9 75
Three-point field goals —Briar Cliff 19-36 (Freidel 1-7, Kleinhesselink 5-6, Carley 0-1, Johnson 1-3, Hoyt 2-3, Groves 1-4, Vesey 7-9, Gibb 1-1, Schorg 1-2), Hastings 6-19 (Juhl 1-6, Kingston 0-2, Gansebom 3-6, Hiemstra 1-4, Richman 1-1). Rebounds — Briar Cliff 27 (Vasa 7), Hastings 31 (Hiemstra 9). Fouls Briar Cliff 10, Hastings 14. Fouled out — Valentine . Technical — none. Assists — Briar Cliff 21 (Freidel 4, Vasa 4), Hastings 8 (Kingston 3). Steals — Briar Cliff 11 (Vesey 5), Hastings 5 (Valentine 4). Blocked shots — Briar Cliff 1 (Vasa 1), Hastings 1 (Gansebom 1). Turnovers — Briar Cliff 9, Hastings 15.
