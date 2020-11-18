The first part of the 2020-21 season has come to an end for the Hastings College men’s soccer team. Before the season began, the NAIA decided the postseason would take place in the spring, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wednesday’s game against Briar Cliff marked the last time the Broncos would take the field in 2020.
While the Broncos may be disappointed they are heading into the midseason break following a tough 3-1 loss to a solid Chargers squad, head coach Tim Bohnenkamp knows his team will have the chance to regroup and finish the season strong in the spring.
“We will (regroup). We’re a talented team,” Bohnenkamp said. “We just have to make sure we’re a team. Individual talent won’t win us games and it showed (Wednesday). We’re going to have to take the next three months and become a team rather than a bunch of individuals.”
Hastings College opened the year by winning its first seven matches, allowing just four goals in the process. But the Broncos ended the first half of the year with a pair of losses and a draw in three of their final four matches. The two losses were to the top two teams in the conference — Briar Cliff and Morningside — while the tie was to a Midland team that is 6-4 on the year.
Wednesday’s match didn’t start well, as HC junior Tom Steging received a red card in the 16th minute. Not only were the Broncos without Steging the rest of the contest, but they were forced to play a man down against the talented Briar Cliff squad.
“The red card hurt us early. We were a bit immature throughout the 90 minutes, and it bit us in the tail in the end. We’re going to have to address that as a team,” the HC coach said.
HC was inconsistent throughout the game. When they had scoring chances, they were often just inches from converting. But then there were times the Broncos simply gave possessions away.
Briar Cliff notched the first goal of the game in the 26th minute. The ref called a foul on the Broncos, giving the Chargers a free kick just 20 yards from the goal. BC senior Luis Paulo Sartor rifled the ball into the left third of the goal for an early 1-0 lead.
That goal was the only score of the first half, which mostly consisted of very few scoring opportunities for the Broncos. In the first 30 minutes of the match, Hastings College had just one shot. Meanwhile, the Chargers had seven, including three on goal.
The Broncos turned up the intensity towards the end of the half. HC got a couple shots on goal in the final 10 minutes. Lukas Goetz had the best two chances to put Hastings College on the scoreboard. He had a loose ball off of an HC corner kick fall at his feet before he hammered it off of the left post, just barely missing out on a goal.
Then, in the 43rd minute, Goetz received a long pass on a breakaway. He rocketed a shot just as Briar Cliff goal keeper Leandro Faria came out to defend. Faria’s quick reaction diverted the ball just enough to foil the scoring chance and keep it a 1-0 Charger lead at halftime.
“That’s been the story of our season. We’re probably one of the worst finishing teams in the country. In terms of chances we create every game, we should score three goals a game. We had three really good chances and we didn’t capitalize on any of them. It’s been the theme of our season.”
The scoring opportunities were even fewer for the Broncos in the second half. Hastings College finished with 10 shots, with five coming in the final 45 minutes. Briar Cliff out-shot the Broncos 14-10 but had seven shots on goal to HC’s four.
The Chargers took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 67th minute on a terrific individual effort by Tomas Falbo. The Charger sophomore weaved his way through the Bronco defense and eventually found himself one-on-one with HC keeper Jesus Parra. Falbo snuck the ball past Parr and into the right side fo the goal.
Fablo then scored his second goal of the game in the 88th minute to put the game on ice.
Briar Cliff improved to 10-1-1 on the season, with nine of those wins coming in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Chargers have a date with Morningside (10-2, 9-1) on Saturday in a battle of the GPAC’s top two teams.
