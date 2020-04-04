Hastings Tribune
The Hastings College Broncos finished out their season on a winning note, as the Broncos ripped Sterling College 33-16 in the season finale.
The Broncos put it together with the exception of an early second half letdown and forced Sterling to play catch-up football.
Gregg Berens opened up the scoring in the first quarter when he scored from 20 yards out. After the extra-point, the Broncos led 7-0.
Ted Schroeder then picked up his first of two TD’s and Steve Harms pulled in a pass from Berens for another Bronco score and the home team led 19-0 at the half.
Things appeared to be pretty much in hand for the Broncos, but Sterling was not ready to die as of yet.
Hastings took the opening half kickoff and promptly fumbled. However, the Broncos recovered. On the first play from scrimmage, the Broncos fumbled again and again recovered their own miscue.
But the third time was the charm for Sterling, as the visitors recovered the third consecutive Bronco fumble deep inside Hastings territory. The visitors then punched the ball over the goal line and trailed 19-7.
The Broncos got their act together and constructed a well-designed drive that saw Schroeder pick up his second TD. The Broncos converted the extra-point and led 26-7.
But visitors filled the air with bombs and marched downfield for a 30-yard field goal, which made the score 26-10. Sterling had worked their way back into the ball game.
Moments later the visitors hooked up on a spectacular 75-yard pass play. The extra-point failed and now the visitors trailed by a 26-16 clip.
Louie Myers and Dan Dudley commanded the Broncos after Berens suffered a bruised rib injury in the third stanza. Each quarterback engineered one TD drive.
Dudley passed to Steve McLaughlin for the final TD of the day and iced the Bronco victory.
Dudley injured his shoulder in the contest and defensive end Jeff Jackson was second Bronco who suffered a shoulder injury.
The Broncos ended the season with a 6-3 mark.
