A season-opening trip to North Dakota is paying dividends for Hastings College on the volleyball court.
“That was a trip I didn’t know we needed,” said senior Lucy Skoch.
The Broncos, who were picked to finish eighth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, opened the year splitting five-set matches against Valley City State and Mayville State up north.
It wasn’t the result of either that mattered as much as the chemistry the team developed on the lengthy bus trip.
“Chemistry-wise I feel like we’re bonding more and trips like that are good for that,” Skoch added.
The bond is beginning to show on the court, and it did Wednesday in HC’s home opener at Lynn Farrell Arena.
The Broncos extinguished the College of St. Mary Flames in four sets 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19.
The three sets HC needed for the match victory were dominant. The one that was lost was an example of where team harmony and communication can improve.
In set two, the Flames surged on free balls and mishits by the Broncos. Hastings couldn’t quite get into system off the serve late in the set, which gave CSM a window of opportunity and it cashed in.
HC held set point at 24-22, but the Flames found Makenna Freeman, Emma Hern, and Rosa Reed-Bouley for kills, and received an ace from libero Rachel Cushing to steal the set and even the match at 1-1.
Freeman led the Flames with 11 kills in the match. CSM hit .216 in the second game with 17 of its 49 kills to just six errors.
“We just broke down a little bit in serve receive,” said second-year HC head coach Alex Allard. “If we can’t pass the ball, then we can’t run our middles.”
Transfers Amani Monroe and Sydney Mullin combined for 10 kills out of the middle for the Broncos, hitting .364 and .250, respectively, on the night.
The pair mesh well with Allard’s 6-2 system, and when the Broncos were in system, were fed on quick sets in rhythm during most of the night.
“Personality-wise and athletically, they’re fitting right in,” Allard said.
St. Cecilia grad Makenna Asher is adjusting well to the college game, and led the Bronco setters with 17 assists. Skoch, also a former Hawkette, said she’s enjoying having Asher dish her passes again.
“It’s so fun,” Skoch said with a smile.
Hastings opened the match with a 25-18 win that was largely due to a six-point swing that separated the teams after CSM led 8-7.
HC reached 23-13 before the Flames climbed back with a 5-1 run. A kill by Mullin gave the 1-0 match lead to the Broncos.
Emily Krolikowski’s four kills in set three aided the Broncos to a statement 25-11 win. She finished with eight for the match.
Skoch terminated the final ball of the set to send HC into the fourth in total control.
As in the first set, CSM didn’t surrender although trailing 10-3 out of the gate and later 18-8.
An 8-1 run by the Flames pulled them within three points of HC, but three errors over the next four points gave the Broncos more cushion.
The final six Hastings points were the result of CSM errors.
Skoch paced the Broncos with 11 kills and a .286 attacking percentage. The team hit .177 for the match to CSM’s .084.
“I think tonight we really showed up and got the job done,” Asher said.
Playing for her hometown Broncos, Asher said she’s feeling at home.
“Everyone feels like family, everyone is here for the same reason: to win,” Asher said. “I love the girls, our team is amazing, and I feel like I fit in really well.”
HC is back at home next week to host Midland Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
CSM (4-1, 0-1).......................18 26 11 19
HC (2-1, 1-0)..........................25 24 25 25
St. Mary (kills-aces-blocks)
Taylor Homes 2-0-0; MacKenzie Melton 2-0-1; Micah Collins 1-0-0; Makenna Freeman 11-1-2; Kinsley Tingelhoff 0-0-0; Alicia Hogan 1-0-0; Kamryn Willman 2-0-3; Emma Hern 8-0-1; Elizabeth Dlouhy 9-0-1; Madlyn Christiansen 0-0-0; Emily Gilbert 0-0-0; Nicole Binder 0-0-0; Jecenta Sargisson 1-0-0; Rosa Reed-Bouley 10-0-0; Lauren Anderson 2-1-0; Rachel Cushing 0-1-0; Lauryn Willman 0-0-0; Mackenzie Vitosh 0-0-0. Totals 49-3-5.
Hastings College ( kills-aces-blocks)
Lucy Skoch 11-0-6; Claira Thede 0-0-0; Emily Krolikowski 8-0-1; Danielle Bruha 3-0-2; Marlee Taylor 5-0-2; Ireland Currey 0-3-0; Claire Larson 0-0-0; Jaisee Stinson 0-0-0; Jaydin Schake 1-0-0; Makenna Asher 0-1-0; Kamri Adler 0-1-0; Taylor Harrington 0-3-0; Sydney Mullin 6-0-3; Amani Monroe 4-0-9; Gracen Hutchinson 0-0-0. Totals 38-8-13.
Assists — CSM, Lauren Anderson 36, Kinsley Tingelhoff 6, Makenna Freeman 2, Rachel Cushing 2, Kamryn Willman 1. HC, Makenna Asher 17, Claira Thede 13, Ireland Currey 5.
