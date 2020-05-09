Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the May, 21, 2007, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
OMAHA — After finishing seventh in triple jump and missing out on medals in his two other events, Jeff Brummer was far from pleased entering the second day of the Class C state track and field meet.
The Wilcox-Hildreth senior made up for it in his final event, winning his second straight long jump title with a mark of 22-71⁄4 Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
“Long jump has always been my event so I knew I could somewhat rely on that one,” Brummer said. “I still had to stay focused and not dwell on the day before.
“I was pretty disappointed with the whole day (Friday).”
On Friday, Brummer finished seventh in the triple jump after entering with the second best qualifying mark. He also failed to medal in the high jump and finished second-to-last in his heat of the 100.
But in the long jump, Brummer dominated the rest of the Class C field. He beat the second-place finisher by 15 inches as he led from his first jump of 21-4.
Brummer had his best mark on his final jump, also a new personal best. That mark ended up being the second best jump of all classes.
Also earning a medal for Wilcox-Hildreth on Saturday was fellow senior Austin Gardels, who finished fourth in the pole vault with a mark of 13-6.
Scholl leads Dragons
As one of just two athletes from his school qualified for the Class C state meet, Deshler junior Jens Scholl made sure the Dragons would be well represented.
The long distance runner scored 19 points by himself, adding to his second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run Friday with a third-place finish in the 1,600 (4:32.823) and a fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:00.053), to propel Deshler to a top-10 finish in the team race.
“It went pretty well,” Scholl said of his two-day performance at state. “I was hoping to do better in the (1,600), but third isn’t bad.”
Less than one second separated the first three finishers in the 1,600 as Tri County’s Adrian Brandt won with a time of 3:32.227.
“I wasn’t really expecting Adrian to come by when he did,” Scholl said. “He had a good kick and I didn’t have anything left to catch the two of them at the end.”
Before this weekend, Deshler’s best performance at state in the past decade as a team was a 15th-place finish in 2004.
Scholl now has four top-four finishes at state as he finished third in the 1,600 last year.
“I know I can run with the best of them,” Scholl said. “There’s some good runners in state right now. Hopefully, I can win one next year.”
