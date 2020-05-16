With directed health measures being revised to allow some businesses to open their doors to customers once again, some local establishments are preparing to open on Monday while others will be waiting a bit longer.
Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, said during the city’s weekly news conference Friday that her office has received several calls from local businesses about the changes and requirements.
The chamber has been encouraging businesses to put out signs about any expectations of customers and make sure to train staff to understand what is expected of them as well as customers.
She said people can’t assume that a business will be open again on Monday, especially due to the added requirements placed on them under the new directed health measures.
“Call ahead and ask about any requirements,” Shafer said. “Just because they are allowed to open up, they may not open up.”
Rod Strong, who owns Bullseye’s Sports Bar and Grille with his wife, said they won’t be opening their dining area right away, instead continuing to offer take-out service.
“We have people calling, asking about when the buffet will be open,” he said. “That’s probably not going to be for a long while.”
Strong said they started a flooring project and painting the restrooms to use the time they were going to be closed to their benefit. They will have to wrap up those projects and make sure staff are prepared to operate under the latest guidelines before they reopen the dining area.
“We want it to be safe for staff and safe for guests,” he said. “We certainly want to get back to letting guests come in, but we want to do it right.”
Julie Richards, owner of Off the Top, a beauty salon she runs in her home, said she was both happy and nervous when she heard the news that she would be allowed to reopen on Monday. She is planning to reopen but can understand why some people may not be able to do so due to the extra requirements.
And customers are ready to come back. She’s booked for nearly two weeks and expects the remaining slots to fill quickly.
“All of my clients want to be in that first week,” she said.
Richards won’t be able to see as many customers as before because she is scheduling a 15-minute gap between clients to have time to sanitize and disinfect equipment. Customers will be required to wear masks when coming in. Only one person will be allowed in the salon at a time, and customers will have to wait in their vehicles between sessions. She also will be taking temperatures as clients enter.
Richards said she is serious about following the health guidelines. At age 60, she and her husband are among those considered to be at higher risk of complications from the coronavirus. Many of her regular clients are at higher risk, as well, giving her added incentive to eliminate any chance of allowing the virus to spread.
“I will be very strict in trying to protect my older clientele because I don’t want to be the one to spread it to someone else,” she said.
Concerns over potentially spreading the virus are delaying the reopening of other businesses, like Avani Day Spa and Yoga Studio, at this time.
Avani manager Kim Perez said they didn’t realize at first that there had been a change.
“We had an influx of phone calls asking if we were going to open early even before we knew we could,” she said.
Associates at Avani started planning for a June 1 opening when the directed health measures were last changed at the beginning of May. They are working to put the proper protocols, equipment and supplies in place to keep everyone safe when they reopen, using guidelines set out by health officials and experts in the massage field. Online scheduling is open with the yoga studio and classes are scheduled to resume in June, as well.
When the directed health measures abruptly changed to allow certain businesses to reopen next week, Perez said, the Avani team met through video conferencing to discuss the pros and cons of reopening earlier than they had planned.
“The cons outweighed the pros by quite a lot,” Perez said. “We thought it was best to take it slow.”
She said they have very close contact with clients when providing a massage, which will necessitate added precautions and protective equipment.
Clients will be required to wear masks during services and the facilities will be cleaned more often. Massage therapists will be required to wear gloves and masks during services, which they aren’t used to.
Even though Hastings is among the areas that will be able to reopen on Monday, she said some of their employees and clients live in Grand Island and that could cause confusion since that city is under different restrictions.
Perez said they have been grateful that the public has been understanding while they’ve been shuttered.
“Our community of Hastings has been so supportive of us while we’ve been closed,” she said. “We are a small business and this could have ended a business like this without community support.”
