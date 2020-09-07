C. Ardell Talkington, 84, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home in Red Cloud.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Red Cloud with Rev. Steve Wilson officiating. Interment will be at the Walnut Creek Cemetery south of Inavale.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Friday at 8 a.m. to service time at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com
Due to the current pandemic, all guests are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.