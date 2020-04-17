Erik Buderus
Hastings Tribuine
LINCOLN — A large, homemade sign hung above the bleachers behind the basket where some Sutton fans sat Friday. It read, “Return of the Sponge Boys,” and it had a large picture of Nickelodeon’s cartoon superstar Sponge Bob Square Pants.
The poster was similar to the numerous signs that decorated the Devaney Center last March when Sutton captured the Class C-2 boys’ state title.
But Cambridge had different ideas Thursday during the C-2 quarterfinals at Lincoln North Star.
Sponge Bob may have made his return to Dish Network Thursday following a brief labor dispute, but the Trojans made sure that the Sponge Boys’ stay in Lincoln was even more brief. Cambridge downed Sutton 54-47.
The Trojans claimed the victory by turning the tables on the usually physical and aggressive Mustangs.
Cambridge, which captured the state football title in the fall, used a physical, football-esque, in-your-face, brand of defense to erase a 42-36 deficit with 4:59 left in the game en route to the win.
“We’re disappointed that we didn’t win,” Sutton coach Steve Spongberg said. “We may have come up here as the No. 7 seed, but we had every intention of winning. But give (Cambridge) credit. When the game is on the line, great teams step up. We had our chances, but we didn’t take care of them. And they stepped up and didn’t miss.”
Sophomore point guard Wade Vontz pressured the Sutton ballhandlers and used his quickness offensively to penetrate the usually impenetrable Mustang defense. Vontz finished with a game-high 23 points.
Cambridge capitalized by swarming each Sutton player every time a Mustang caught the ball. The style of defense was similar to Sutton’s style of defense.
“They really stepped up their pressure,” Spongberg said. “The key was they used that pressure to get some transition baskets. That’s what we were hoping to do to them. They turned the tables on us.”
Sutton built the largest lead of the game 28-17 with 2:19 left in the first half following a three-pointer from Jay Duncan.
But from that point on, it was nearly all Cambridge. The Trojans used an 8-3 run to close the half and cut the deficit to 31-25.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, but Cambridge managed to further cut the deficit to 37-32 entering the final eight minutes.
Vontz opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and teammate Matt Depperschmidt scored off an inbounds play to cut Sutton’s lead to 37-36.
However, the Mustangs answered with three quick scores to build the lead to 42-36.
Sutton’s outburst caused Cambridge coach Del Schoenfish to call a full timeout with 4:58 left in the game. During the timeout, the Trojans talked about their defensive intensity.
“We preached all game about defensive intensity,” Schoenfish said. “We knew Sutton was good and that they liked to play physical and apply a lot of pressure. We wanted to do that to them and the kids responded and played well.”
The timeout was effective as Cambridge responded with an 18-5 run to close the game. Fourteen of the 18 points came from the foul line as the Trojans converted on 14-of-15 attempts in the final quarter. Vontz was eight-for-eight from the charity stripe during the run.
The Mustangs trailed 48-44 with 44 seconds left in the game, when Vontz recorded a steal and a layup to put the game out of reach.
Josh Nuss scored 15 points to lead Sutton. Brad Hofmann and Duncan added 10 points each.
Cambridge (54)
M. Vontz 3-7 3-5 9, W. Vontz 6-13 10-12 23, Depperschmidt 5-10 4-4 14, Sexon 0-2 0-2 0, Light 2-6 0-0 4, Lytle 2-5 0-0 4, Maatsch 0-0 0-0 0, Team 18-43 17-23 54.
Sutton (47)
B. Hofmann 5-8 0-1 10, Nuss 6-9 1-2 15, Ehly 1-6 1-2 3, Duncan 3-10 2-3 10, Steinhauer 3-5 3-4 9, Stevens 0-3 0-0 0, R. Hofmann 0-2 0-0 0, Team 18-43 7-12 47.
Sutton (16-7) 12 19 6 10 47
Cambridge (24-1) 10 15 7 22 54
Three-point goals — S 4-14 (Nuss 2-3, Ehly 0-1, Duncan 2-7, Stevens 0-2, R. Hofmann 0-1), C 1-7 (M. Vontz 0-3, W. Vontz 1-3, Depperschmidt 0-1). Rebounds — S 26 (Nuss, Duncan 5). C 2 (Sexon 7). Turnovers — S 13, C 9. Total fouls — S 22, C 13. Fouled out: S (Steinhauer, Ehly). Technicals — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.