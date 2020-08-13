The urgent tone of the hollering from the campsite next to ours’ last week indicated some bad news was about to be delivered.
I half expected “your tent is on fire!” would follow the initial shout of “Hey guys!” except that we were sitting between our tent and our fire.
A few weeks ago I had the great idea that a weekend getaway was in order. One night of camping would provide the perfect solace and is one of few relatively safe, COVID-approved activities.
The boyfriend and I loaded up a tent, sleeping bags, chairs, all kinds of other camping equipment, and too much food. We headed east. Things were going great. Until we heard the shout.
In the ultimate good neighbor move, we were informed a skunk was headed our way. It had meandered past a few RV sites at the state park and had set its sights on us.
At first, it was no big deal. The skunk strolled by, paying no attention to us, our fire, or our snacks.
The skunk left. We went back to relaxing and star gazing before we began speculating and laughing about what would happen if we had been sprayed.
I still wonder if we would have gone from gagging to crying to laughing to throwing everything in the vehicle driving home and calling our first vacation a failure.
I like to think we would have stuck it out. But our cooler was not full of tomato juice so we would have been in big trouble.
I eventually left the fire and went down to the shower house. A few minutes later when I returned I could tell the fire had been abandoned. I was about 50 yards away when I saw a flashlight running toward me.
“Laura! Don’t go over there. Stinky Steve is back.”
I was only gone for a few minutes but in that time, the skunk had returned with a mission. I wasn’t there so the following is how I interpret the report I was given.
The big bad beast snuck up, possibly drank some of my First Street beer giving new life to the ‘drunk as a skunk’ saying.
Next he reared up on his hind legs like a grizzly bear and knocked over a newly opened bag of trail mix. By sticking his head in the bag, innocent bystanders were given mere moments to escape.
That’s about the time I returned, watching as the little fella feasted on nuts, raisins and M&Ms.
We stood there whispering and wondering what to do. What’s the protocol for chasing off a skunk and not getting sprayed?
Would my daughter-of-a-scoutmaster knowledge save us? Would his army training come in handy in this instance?
No and no.
We just had to wait it out, watching as Stinky Steve ate our snack. He must have gotten full because he did leave.
We cleaned up his mess, got new beverages and settled back in by our slowly dying fire.
Not 10 minutes later he was back to rummage through our garbage. We heard him behind us, making a mess.
We shined a flashlight in his direction hoping he’d be startled and chased back into the wilderness. All that accomplished was illuminating the trash for him.
It was time for us to walk away from the problem. Literally.
I hated it because we still had a little bit of a fire going. Extinguishing it would have likely upset our new pal.
But we gave him some space and took off on a little stroll. It should have been a relaxing end to our night. It was anything but.
I spent the entire time worried we were one gust of wind from burning down an entire park. The boy spent the whole time with his head on a swivel, shining his flashlight in every direction watching for skunks, raccoons, deer, sasquatch, turkeys, any kind of threat.
As we finished our loop and neared our campsite the burning in our eyes and back of our throats began. Skunk. A skunk had sprayed. How could this happen? We left him alone. We unintentionally fed him.
The closer we got the more the scent dissipated. By the time we were all the way back to our tent the skunk was gone. Our fire was smolderding and contained.
True chaos was avoided that night. When we woke the next day there were signs Stinky Steve, and possibly his entire family, had been there while we slept peacefully.
The rest of our adventure was free of danger/excitement.
We’ve already begun planning our next trip, and we’ve Googled skunk facts. Just in case.
