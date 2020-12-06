Children and their families spread across Chautauqua Park waiting to pick up more than 400 candy canes on Saturday afternoon.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department’s annual candy cane hunt took place just across Third Street from the Hastings Community Center, which is the Parks and Rec office.
“I think it went great,” said Bobby Fossum, Parks and Rec recreation program coordinator. “It looks like we had a lot of kids here, which is awesome. It’s a beautiful day, so people had more incentive to come out. It looks like all the kids had fun. Everybody left with at least a candy cane. That’s our goal, to get kids out, active and have fun today.”
Participants took advantage of temperatures in the 50s.
“Anytime you get kids active, the better,” Fossum said. “When you have beautiful weather like this, it allows kids to have more time to be active.”
There were 400 mini candy canes and 18 full-size candy canes to be had.
Four of the full size candy canes — two for ages 0-5 and two for ages 6-10 — had black ribbons, earning the finder a prize.
Emery Allen, 3, and her mother Melissa Allen were among the select few who found a candy cane with a ribbon.
Emery was awarded a large chocolate Rudolph.
“We thought it was lots of fun,” Melissa said. “We’re glad we came out because the weather was so nice. We’ve been cooped up, so it’s something fun to do on a nice day.”
Abigail Becker, 3, was hunting for candy canes with her babysitter Biancye Vondal and Vondal’s friend Amber Malesker.
“It’s nice today, at least,” Malesker said. “These kids aren’t going to get sick from being out here, from the cold weather and stuff.”
“It was good for the little kids to get out and do something, finally,” Vondal said.
The candy cane hunt is popular, Fossum said.
“You saw the amount of kids that were out here. The parents were happy to see their kids — lots of videos of their kids hunting,” he said. “Kids always enjoy hunting for things — Easter eggs, treasure, things like that. The fact that they get to come out in the winter time on a beautiful day and hunt for candy canes, something they can eat, it makes it become a success.”
