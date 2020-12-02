The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a children's Candy Cane Hunt Saturday in Chautauqua Park.
The event for children through age 10 begins promptly at 2 p.m. in the park across the street from the Hastings Community Center at Third Street and Woodland Avenue.
Participation is free. Masks must be worn by all participants and spectators.
No sign-up is required, but the event moves rapidly so it's important to be on time.
For more information call the parks department office at 402-461-2324 or visit www.cityofhastings.org/parks/.
