The creativity Ann Martin uses when painting is not dissimilar to her approach to running a business.
The Doniphan woman is the featured artist for September at Gallery on Lincoln Ave, 221 North Lincoln Ave. A public reception for Martin’s show will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the gallery.
She worked as the co-founder and president of IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings, until retiring in November 2018.
“The thing I always liked in business — I think any entrepreneur likes— is problem solving,” she said. “Because there’s not a day that goes by that there is not a problem you’ve got to solve, whether it’s a personnel issue or whether it’s a sales issue, or maybe the basement’s leaking. There’s always something you have to deal with. That is what I enjoy about painting, is trying to figure out how am I going to make that look real?”
In addition to showing her work at Gallery on Lincoln Ave, Martin also is joining the artist cooperative that established the gallery. Those other artists include Jeremy Daniels of Hastings, Ken Bassett and Kay Grimminger of Grand Island, Marilyn Reynolds of Blue Hill and Sally Jurgensmier of Heartwell.
The GOLA group approached Martin about joining.
Martin had been posting paintings to her Facebook page fairly regularly.
She has known Daniels for years because Dutton-Lainson, where Daniels worked, was an IdeaBank client.
“I thought it would be fun and it’s also kind of a way to feel like I’m back doing some business problem solving and working with some really cool people,” Martin said.
Martin, who graduated from Hastings College where she majored in art, has always considered herself a painter — even though for decades she did just a “smattering” of paintings (she estimated not even 10).
“There’s a lot of people who still don’t know I’m a painter,” she said. “Why would you? I wasn’t painting. It was always what I wanted to do.”
In preparation for her retirement, Martin added an art studio to the property she shares with her husband, Mac, who was an attorney in Grand Island and later became a Hall County judge. The couple met at Hastings College. They have two sons, Paul and Jim.
Martin’s painting output has increased drastically since she retired. She now averages two paintings per month.
She keeps similar hours to when she was working at IdeaBank, starting painting at 7:30 a.m.
“If I’m not doing yard work that’s where I am,” she said. “I’m out there painting until it’s time to close down. I see Mac at lunch and I see him at dinner. It really works out well.”
To capture the “absolutely boggling” colorful skies with her paintings, Martin takes a lot of photos. Her paintings are usually a composite of several photos.
“A lot of these skies are skies that I actually saw, but I invariably change the foreground, because otherwise you’d be looking at my neighbor’s house,” she said.
Whether it’s the area around Doniphan and the Platte River, or her native Dawson County, Martin aims to capture central Nebraska.
“If I ended up in a city, I’d probably be doing urban scenes because I think it’s important you paint what you know and what you appreciate about the area in which you live that people can relate to,” she said. “It’s kind of nice to see if you can depict those things that we see so often and almost tend to take for granted but yet when we see them it still makes us kind of gasp. Like ‘Wow, isn’t that a terrific sky tonight?’ ”
When it comes to “paint what you know” the bold and detailed sunrises and sunsets of Martin’s paintings are well known to everyone in central Nebraska.
“We often think Nebraskans are people of the land, but I think we’re just as much people of the sky because we’re fascinated with weather and often comment, ‘Did you see the sunrise this morning? Did you see the storm clouds?’ ” she said.
