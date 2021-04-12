It’s still hard for Doniphan-Trumbull head boys golf coach Chris Seberger to not think about what could have been for her team last year. The Cardinals were set to bring back all five golfers from their state tournament team in 2019.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic ruined any chance for D-T to see what it could do with the loaded team. With only two of those golfers are back on the varsity squad this season it could have been understandable if the Cardinals, like most teams, struggled in the early goings, but that hasn’t been the case. So far, Doniphan-Trumbull has been pleased with its start to the season.
“It’s actually started off pretty good,” Seberger said. “I’m looking forward to the year. We should be fairly successful. Now, it’s just a matter of developing some consistency.”
That hot start continued Monday, when the Cardinals won the St. Cecilia triangular at Southern Hills Golf Course. The Doniphan-Trumbull golfers didn’t feel as though they performed at their best, but they still turned in a collective score of 189, which was still 30 strokes better than second-place Wood River. St. Cecilia was third, totaling 220 strokes, just one behind the Eagles.
“I think we still have a younger team and we’re maybe a little inexperienced,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “We’re still trying to figure out what some of our strengths are individually.”
The day’s top individual score also came from Doniphan-Trumbull. Junior Ethan Smith, who was on the 2019 state tournament team as a freshman has gotten off to a strong start this season, including Monday when he tied with teammate Hayden Dzingle for a nine-hole score of 43, which led all golfers.
Seberger said Smith and fellow junior Andrew Stock — who was also on the state tourney team — continue to put in the work improve their games, and the other Cardinals are following suit.
“Ethan and Andrew both have a lot of experience. That’s really helping us out a lot,” Seberger said.
Stock carded a 49 on the day while Camdyn Beirow finished with a 54. Koen Johnson rounded out the D-T scores with a 70. There was a stiff breeze Monday that wreaked havoc on some shots throughout the day, but that’s something the golfers have experienced quite a bit this early in the season.
“It was rough (weather-wise) and the greens are a lot faster than what we’ve been practicing on,” the D-T coach said. “And when the ball gets up in the air, you never know what the wind’s going to do with it. There were some struggles, but it’s still early.”
The Cardinals’ coach knows there’s still a lot of work to be done during the remainder of the season, she’s excited to see what kind of showing her team can put together by the time districts roll around, May 18. D-T will compete against some golf powerhouses at the district meet, including 2019 state champion Grand Island Central Catholic.
St. Cecilia was led by Luke Landgren, who finished the round with a score of 51. Matt Boyd and Graham Daly carded a 54 and 55, respectively, while Isaiah Swanson (60) and Noah Daly (63) also competed for the Bluehawks.
“Hopefully all these early experiences, and especially with some different conditions, we can hopefully build off that, especially at our own course down the road, to improve our final scores,” Berndt said.
Wood River’s Eli English led the Eagles with a 45. Will Roe turned in a score of 56, while Laramie Frear and Dakota VanWinkle each had a 59, and Johnny Canfield finished with a 68.
