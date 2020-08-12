DONIPHAN — A young group competed hard for Doniphan-Trumbull in 2019.
While the team garnered just seven wins, a year of varsity play under the newcomers’ belts should lead to improvement on the court this season, said head coach Gina Fitch.
“While our overall record wasn’t great,” Fitch said, “the court and game experience the girls gained during the season is going to pay off over the next several years.”
Doniphan-Trumbull is two years removed from a powerful 2018 team that lost in a district final and during the season knocked off highly-ranked Superior.
With the rebuild in 2019, numerous new faces were inserted into the lineup after six seniors graduated in 2018.
Six starters from a year ago are back; two of them are seniors: setter Madison Shimmin and outside hitter Danae Rader.
Shimmin played in 72 sets as a junior and racked up 476 assists, 213 digs, 24 blocks, and 19 kills. Rader tallied 90 kills, 25 aces, eight blocks, and 114 digs.
“Our two returning seniors will be great leaders for us this year,” Fitch said. “They, along with Sophie Fitch, were able to get their jitters out last season as key players, so they are willing and able to take on the leadership roles for the team this year.”
Sophomore Sophie Fitch and Dylan Hassett posted 151 and 105 kills, respectively. The pair also combined for 57 blocks.
Sophomore Madie Osler is listed as the tallest player on the team at 5-feet, 11-inches. She had 15 blocks as a freshman. Kendyl Brummon, a junior, will be the team’s libero after picking up 213 digs in 2019.
Fitch expects 5-7 freshman Emily Shimmin to contribute. Grace Schultz, Kayla Kennedy and Addie Fay are also returning letter winners.
“We have tons of game experience at the varsity level returning this season,” Fitch said. “We play an extremely competitive schedule, so the girls know what they are up against and are ready for the challenge.”
2020 schedule
September
1, at Loup City triangular 5 p.m.; 3, at Wood River triangular 5:30 p.m.; 8, at Kenesaw triangular 5 p.m.; 10, Wood River, GICC, Heartland Lutheran triangular 5 p.m.; 12, at Sandy Creek tournament 9 a.m.; 15, at Central City triangular 5 p.m.; 17, at Adams Central 7 p.m.; 22, St. Cecilia 7 p.m.; 26, Adams Central invite 8:30 a.m.; 29, Ravenna 7 p.m.
October
6, at Giltner triangular 5 p.m.; 8, St. Paul 7 p.m.; 12, LouPlatte conference tournament 6 p.m.; 13, LouPlatte conference tournament 7 p.m.; 15, LouPlatte conference tournament 6 p.m.; 20, Broken Bow 4 p.m.; 22, at Ord 7 p.m.; 26 at subdistricts; 27, at subdistricts
