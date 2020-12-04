DONIPHAN — On Friday night the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals opened up the season against the Blue Hill Bobcats. The Bobcats took the 35 minute drive up Highway 281 for a showdown with the Cardinals. On this night, the Cardinals were determined to start off strong after losing so much production from last year’s state qualifying team, which was ousted in the first round by eventual champion BRLD. The Cardinals young squad was ready for the challenge and delivered as they would rout Blue Hill 56-35.
“I told them it was a great job. It was a very good start. Relatively, even some unknowns coming into this year for us with so many freshman that are going to contribute and a lot of older guys are in some different roles,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr. “Like everybody, we didn’t have the summer that we wanted to work with our kids. A lot of excitement around our team, where we would like to reload and not rebuild. We have four good juniors to build around. We just want to get better each day.
“We talked after the game, there are several things that we have been hitting on at practice and until you go through it in a game and go, ‘Man, this is really fast, this is where I’m supposed to be, I understand what the coaches are even saying to me right now.’ They are just going to continue to get better. You can’t teach experience.”
Both teams got off to a slow start. With more than two minutes gone by, the first bucket came at the 5:30 mark from the Cardinals’ Andrew Stock to give the Cardinals an early lead. Stock then answered with two more buckets in the frame. Blue Hill would not have their first bucket made until late in the frame. With 2:40 left on the clock it was MJ Coffey who connected with back-to-back treys. Teammate Krae Ockinga also knocked down a trey late in the frame to give the Bobcats a 9-7 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Cardinals turned up the heat and never looked back. The Cardinals scored 17 points in the frame on seven buckets and one free throw. Ethan Smith contributed in the frame for the Cardinals with a bucket and a trey. Blake Detamore scored five of his team high 14 points in the frame with a bucket and a trey.
As for the Bobcats, scoring was a struggle in the frame. The Bobcats only made three buckets the entire quarter. The first bucket came early at the 7:34 mark where Coffey was fouled on a made field goal, but he missed the free throw. Coffey added one more bucket to his stat sheet and Ockinga contributed with one late bucket before the half ended. The Cardinals led 24-15 at the break.
“They (D-T) were really quick,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “We are going to go back to the drawing board and get better.”
In the third quarter, both teams started off quick. The Cardinals first possession was a quick trip with Stock knocking down an early bucket for the Cardinals. As for the Bobcats, their first point came at the charity stripe from MJ Coffey who went 1-for-2 at the line to put the Bobcats on the board in the third quarter. The Bobcats first made bucket did not come until the 3:38 mark from Coffey who then knocked down one more free throw.
His teammate TJ Ockinga came in the game and contributed with a made bucket for the Bobcats, but the Cardinals still lead 36-24.
“At the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter we played really hard and got more pressure,” said Coffey. “I told the boys that is what we are going to be doing all year from here on out. We are not going to walk it out. We are going to push the ball up the court to attack and see what happens.”
The fourth quarter for the Bobcats was the best frame for the Bobcats statistically. The Bobcats shot 57 percent in the frame. Caleb Karr contributed for the Bobcats with three made buckets. Ockinga contributed with a made bucket and a made free throw and McLayne Seeman contributed with two made free throws for the Bobcats. As for the Cardinals, it was the same story. This was the Cardinals best quarter in the game where they shot 67 percent. Detamore made two treys in the frame, Jaden Williams made a bucket and a trey, and Myles Sadd made two buckets and one free throw in the Cardinals 56-35 victory.
D-T points
Blake Detamore 14, Andrew Stock 13, Ethan Smith 10, Jaden Williams 7, Myles Sadd 6, Preston Larson 4, Chris Uhrich 2
Blue Hill points
MJ Coffey 15, Krae Ockinga 7, Caleb Karr 6, TJ Ockinga 5, McLayne Seeman 2
