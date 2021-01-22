DONIPHAN — It’s been a busy January for the Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team. Since Jan. 7, the Cardinals have played seven games in just 15 days. And Friday’s game against Superior was D-T’s fourth contest in a week.
In the Cardinals’ most recent victory, their defense led the charge. D-T was able to get out in transition after forcing the Cougars to turn the ball over 20 times. On Friday, Doniphan-Trumbull bettered its own defensive output by racking up 23 turnovers against the Wildcats. Again, fastbreak points led to the Cardinals’ third-highest scoring total of the season in a 56-43 victory.
“Our defense has been consistent throughout this stretch,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr. “Our kids are so quick; they get lots of hands on the basketball and get lots of deflections. The way that they play defense, they play with so much pride and it matters to them. We put a lot of emphasis on it as coaches; I’m glad to see that part showing through...It’s really fun to watch us play defense.”
Superior’s offense was efficient throughout the night, making 15 of its 34 field goal attempts. But the Wildcats could not sustain their rhythm after committing 10 turnovers in the first quarter and eight more in the third.
“We knew coming into it that (D-T) was going to be a really good defensive team and pressure us a lot,” said Superior head coach Luke Chadwell. “We worked on it but didn’t execute (Friday) very well. If you give them turnovers, runouts and easy baskets, they’re a very tough team to beat.”
Despite Superior’s 10 turnovers and 2-for-9 shooting in the first period, the Wildcats still found themselves down just five points at halftime. Doniphan-Trumbull jumped out to a 12-5 lead, but D-T struggled against the Wildcats’ zone in the second period, making just three of its 14 shot attempts.
Superior scored six of the final eight points of the half, with buckets coming from Conner Blackstone, Seth Schnakenberg and Dane Miller to cut D-T’s advantage to 20-15. The Cardinals made just one basket in the final three minutes.
“We’re a pretty good defensive team. We’ve got some length and a little bit of size,” Chadwell said. “When we play fundamental defense — helpside help the helper and move our feet — we’re a really tough defensive team. Sometimes we tend to take plays off, and that really hurts us. A team like Doniphan is going to find the open guy.”
But the Cardinals picked back up in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Superior’s eight turnovers. Doniphan-Trumbull was able to get up and down the court in transition, going 7-for-15 from the field and pouring in 15 points.
D-T’s run extended its lead to 35-21 going into the fourth.
“We’re going to try to get easy baskets by stealing or driving it,” the D-T coach said. “If we can’t get those it becomes a jump shot, kickout 3-pointer game. I think our kids take really good shots and that’s something that’s really important to me as a coach. At halftime, I tried to loosen the guys up; we were passing on shots that were wide open and shots that we want our guys shooting. I had to find a way to get their minds to relax and understand, ‘I want you taking these shots.’ “
Though the Cardinals built their lead to as many as 18 points, the two teams went toe-to-toe in the fourth quarter, each scoring more than 20 points.
Four of D-T’s five starters scored in double figures, led by Ethan Smith’s 15 points. Myles Sadd recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Andrew Stock poured in all 14 of his points in the first three quarter, while also tallying eight rebounds.
Throughout the game, Stock provided a burst for the Cardinals on both ends of the floor. The Cardinals’ 6-foot, 1-inch post battles underneath the glass on every play and gains valuable second-chance opportunities.
“Andrew is our so-called ‘big,’ and he just does a great job; he battles guys that are just bigger and stronger most nights, but he just plays so hard,” Buhr said. “It’s hard to put into words what he gives to our team, but when you take him off the floor, it’s like we’re just missing something. It’s a credit to how hard he plays.”
Dane Miller led Superior with 16 points. Conner Blackstone tallied nine points to go with his team-high eight rebounds.
The Wildcats have now lost five straight, and things don’t get any easier with a road trip to Deshler to face the 9-3 Dragons on Tuesday.
“We’re inexperienced at winning,” Chadwell said. “We have a rough schedule. We don’t have any easy teams. Each game is going to be a grind. We’ve been right there with them; (Friday) Doniphan pulled away a little bit, but we’re close. We’re just not quite there yet.”
Doniphan-Trumbull will finally get a little time to breathe before its next game. After not going more than three days in between games this month, the Cardinals will be off until Thursday, when they travel to play Ord (4-10).
“It’s going to be really good to go back and look at things we need to get better at and have practice time to get better at those things,” Buhr said.
Superior (3-12)......5 10 6 22 — 43
D-T (9-5)...............12 8 15 21 — 56
Superior (43)
AJ Leibel 0-0 0-0 0, Dane Miller 6-11 3-5 16, Conner Blackstone 3-13 3-5 9, Jedd Whitmore 1-2 0-2 2, Seth Schnakenberg 2-2 2-2 6, Zeke Meyer 0-2 1-2 1, Elijah Heusinkvelt 3-4 0-2 7, Taygun Rothchild 0-0 0-0 0, Bayln Bargen 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 15-34 11-20 43.
D-T (56)
Ethan Smith 5-13 5-8 15, Jaden Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Myles Sadd 4-9 5-9 13, Blake Detamore 4-13 1-4 12, Andrew Stock 6-10 2-4 14, Kaedan Detamore 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Collinson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 19-50 15-29 56.
Three-point field goals — Sup 2-6 (Miller 1-1, Blackstone 0-3, Heusinkvelt 1-2); D-T 3-19 (Smith 0-4, Williams 0-2, B. Detamore 3-9, Stock 0-2, K. Detamore 0-2). Rebounds — Sup 33 (Blackstone 8); D-T 32 (Sadd 10). Turnovers — Sup 23, D-T 10.
