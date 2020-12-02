RED CLOUD — Readings and discussion with four Nebraska writers will be featured Dec. 11 as the National Willa Cather Center presents a Virtual Nebraska Authors Showcase.
The program runs 7-8:30 p.m.
Lydia Kang, Theodore Wheeler, James Cihlar and Saddiq Dzukogi will share excerpts from their most recent publications, as well as engage in a discussion with viewers about what it means to be contemporary Nebraska authors.
Rachel Olsen, education coordinator at the National Willa Cather Center, will moderate a live Q&A following the Zoom discussion. Admission is free to Willa Cather Foundation members and available at a small charge for non-members. Registration is available online at www.WillaCather.org.
Kang is a physician and author of “The November Girl,” a 2018 winner of the Nebraska Book Award, and “Quackery,” a Best Science Book of 2017 by NPR's Science Friday. Her most recent historical novel, "Opium and Absinthe," has been a bestseller since its release in July.
Wheeler is the author of the novels “In Our Other Lives" and “Kings of Broken Things,” and “Bad Faith,” a collection of short fiction. He has been recognized with a fellowship from Akademie Schloss Solitude in Germany and, most recently, a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship. He covers a civil-law beat for a national news service and co-directs Omaha Lit Fest.
Cihlar is the author of the poetry books “The Shadowgraph,” “Rancho Nostalgia” and “Undoing.” He earned a master’s degree and a doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa. A Nebraska native, he now teaches at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Dzukogi holds a degree in mass communication from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Nigeria), and is pursuing a doctorate in English at UNL. He is the author of “Inside the Flower Room,” part of the New Generation African Poets Chapbook series. His debut collection, “Your Crib, My Qibla,” will be published by University of Nebraska Press in March 2021.
This will be the second virtual book talk organized by the education team at the National Willa Cather Center, which is developing a series for 2021, the first of which will be on Jan. 15. More details will be available in the new year.
For more information contact the Cather center at 402-746-2653.
