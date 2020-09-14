Property owners in Central Community College’s 25-county service area will pay less total property tax to support college operations in 2021 than they have in 2020.
The district’s budget for 2020-21, now approved by the CCC Board of Governors, allows for total budgeted disbursements and transfers exceeding $120 million and relies on $71.77 million in tax support — down $591,654 from the tax-supported budget for 2019-20.
The levy rate will be 9.2 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, down from 9.31 cents per $100.
For the owner of a $100,000 piece of property, the associated tax bill will be $92.
Property owners will pay at the 9.2-cent rate during calendar year 2021 (the payments are due in May and September) to support the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. The rate is based on a total property tax valuation that slid by $413.5 million, or less than 1%, for 2020.
According to a CCC news release, the 2020-21 budget will be the third in a row to necessitate a lower tax levy rate.
“Central Community College is proud to continue providing quality education to our 25-county service area,” said Sam Cowan of Stromsburg, chairman of the Board of Governors. “To do this while reducing the tax levy is a tribute to the college’s administration and employees.”
CCC, which has headquarters in Grand Island, operates campuses at Hastings, Columbus and Grand Island, as well as centers in Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington and a learning center in Ord. The college also offers community adult education throughout its territory and many online learning options.
The 25-county service area includes Adams, Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Hall and Hamilton counties in Tribland.
“We are pleased to continue the important work of serving students across our 25-county service area in essential careers like agriculture, advanced manufacturing, criminal justice, nursing, information technology, and environmental health and safety,” said Matt Gotschall, college president. “Our elected board knows the struggles of area property taxpayers, while making investments to maximize student and community success.”
Revenue streams for CCC include local property taxes, state aid, tuition and fees, and income from bookstores and food services.
The 2020-21 budget includes $9.78 million for capital improvements — up $287,945 from 2019-20 — and $2.5 million for removal of hazardous materials and compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The HazMat/ADA appropriation, which is entirely funded by property tax revenue, is down $1.6 million from the previous year.
